I’m Going All In on Bootcut Jeans for Spring, Thanks to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy
21 pairs from Nordstrom, Gap, and Madewell the '90s style icon would approve of.
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I'm blaming Love Story for my obsession with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. From her signature khaki pants to her headbands, I can't get enough of her chic, minimalist looks. It's gotten to the point where I'm incorporating her favorite pieces into my personal style—the latest Bessette-Kennedy wardrobe staple I'm trying is her favorite denim trend: bootcut jeans.
Bessette-Kennedy was often photographed in a pair of Levi's jeans, specifically the 517s. The style featured a slim fit through the hips with a subtle flare at the knee. Nowadays, the silhouette is on the up-and-up, with It girls like Bella Hadid and Anne Hathaway recently sporting the trend. It was my newfound appreciation for all things CBK, though, that led me to search for the perfect pair.
Although it's been said she liked to buy her jeans vintage, I'm shopping for the look from my favorite denim brands at Nordstrom, Gap, and Madewell. Ahead, I'm sharing all of the styles I have my eye on for spring—here's to adding another style to my CBK-inspired minimalist wardrobe.Article continues below
An extra low rise screams "early 2000s" and I'm here for it.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.