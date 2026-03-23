I'm blaming Love Story for my obsession with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. From her signature khaki pants to her headbands, I can't get enough of her chic, minimalist looks. It's gotten to the point where I'm incorporating her favorite pieces into my personal style—the latest Bessette-Kennedy wardrobe staple I'm trying is her favorite denim trend: bootcut jeans.

Bessette-Kennedy was often photographed in a pair of Levi's jeans, specifically the 517s. The style featured a slim fit through the hips with a subtle flare at the knee. Nowadays, the silhouette is on the up-and-up, with It girls like Bella Hadid and Anne Hathaway recently sporting the trend. It was my newfound appreciation for all things CBK, though, that led me to search for the perfect pair.

Although it's been said she liked to buy her jeans vintage, I'm shopping for the look from my favorite denim brands at Nordstrom, Gap, and Madewell. Ahead, I'm sharing all of the styles I have my eye on for spring—here's to adding another style to my CBK-inspired minimalist wardrobe.

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Madewell The Flare Crop Jean in Super Stretch Denim $148 at Madewell US The cropped raw hem just feels right for the warmer weather.

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