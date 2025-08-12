Gone are the days of microtrends that disappear before you can even click “add to cart.” Take, for example, summer’s boho fashion trend. The free-spirited look is showing its staying power for fall 2025, with a few small tweaks to match the cooler weather.

The boho look, popularized in recent collections from Chloé and Zimmerman, is proving to be one of the season’s most prominent early trends. For fall, it moves beyond ‘70s-inspired silhouettes and airy fabrics. Instead, it gets bolder for fall with chilly-weather textures like suede, leather, and luxe (often faux) fur. Strappy sandals are replaced by suede sneakers and flat knee-high riding boots. Even the color palette darkens, with butter yellow giving way to chocolate brown and bordeaux.

If you’re ready to embrace the look, keep scrolling. Up ahead, I've compiled every must-have boho-inspired trend that you can (and should) adopt to keep the vibe alive this fall.

Swap Chiffon for Suede

Suede is so chic for the new season. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Suede is the luxurious fabric that almost anyone can afford right now. Zara's suede jackets have gone viral, but you can just as easily shop Bella Hadid's favorite suede Coach bag or a pair of suede boat shoes from Aritzia's collaboration with Sperry.

Invest in All Things Lace

Lace is so romantic. (Image credit: Launchmretrics Spotlight)

Lace might be a summer staple, but I believe it can also easily transition into fall. Layer your lace-trimmed skirts and shorts under chunky sweaters or find darker-toned lacy pieces to make them suitable for the season.

Test Out Snakeskin

Snakeskin is the bold print everyone is obsessed with. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This summer was all about zebra and cheetah prints, but there's a new animal in the jungle worth your attention: python. Snake prints are dominating accessories, making a statement in this season's top bag and shoe trends.

Keep Your Belongings Under (Pad)lock and Key

Whether you opt for dainty locks or oversized ones, the trend is everywhere. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Speaking of bag trends, one of this season's most luxurious-looking styles is the padlock look. It's reminiscent of the slouchy bags often seen on the arms of early-aughts It girls like Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, but with a modern twist. The padlocks themselves are usually smaller but still make a statement.

Fringe Benefit

Fringe in any form always looks cool. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fringe is the latest western-inspired trend making its way into the boho fashion scene. Also see: the rise of cowboy boots as a staple for fashion girls. This season, it appears on everything from suede jackets to silky wrap skirts.

Go for a Ride

Riding boots will dethrone your sandals. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As someone who used to ride horses, I'm excited to see the riding boot become fall's must-have shoe. It was spotted on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week this month, which is a strong early sign of its popularity. After all, Scandinavian girls were behind the viral rise of the flip-flop. In this case, all signs point to this boot following the same trend.

Faux Fur

Opt in to this luxe texture this season. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you bought into 2024's mob wife trend, this is your sign to pull your faux fur coats out of retirement. The look is one of the season's nature-inspired trends that has been quietly going viral this month. So lean into the soft energy and layer them over dark-toned florals and one of the lacy pieces from earlier on this list.