Storm Reid Invents a New Aesthetic With Her Coach Spring 2025 Show Skirt
She's taking up space in "pastel goth" style this New York Fashion Week.
Some aesthetics are born naturally on the runway. Others are made by the hive mind known as fashion TikTok. And some come from a singular person with a sense of style that's all their own, like the “pastel goth” aesthetic Storm Reid introduced me to at Coach’s Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week show yesterday.
The look, as Reid defined it through her front row outfit, mixes garden party tones like the pistachio base of her ballgown Coach skirt with tough leather and metallic hardware. She and stylist Jason Bolden specifically paired the debutant-goes-punk plaid—covered in extra-large bows—with a leather moto jacket and coordinating bra top. Makeup artist Pauly Blanch and hair stylist Jazmyn Hobdy let the outfit do the talking, sending the Euphoria star to the front row with a mauve pink lip, slightly shimmery eyes, and soft, cascading curls. Her outfit still made room for some classic Coach codes, too, in the form of a velveteen Tabby bag and a single statement earring in the shape of the Statue of Liberty.
Reid considered her outfit to be another manifestation of her personal style mantra. “It’s about taking up space and being courageous,” she tells me after the show. “It’s always just about having fun and wearing what you want to wear.”
And if “pastel goth” isn’t actually a thing, “we’ll make it a thing,” she laughs. Inventing a new aesthetic takes confidence, something Reid exudes like the sun emits light.
“I have always been taught by my mom that you wear the clothes, the clothes don't wear you,” she says. “So if you go in with that mindset, whether you're getting ready for class or a fashion show or you're going out to eat with your friends, like put on what makes you feel good? You’ll feel good.”
While Reid’s inventing a new fashion vocabulary, she’s also reinventing pieces she knows and loves. Her Stuart Vevers-designed skirt harkens back to the custom, bow-festooned piece she wore for the 2024 Met Gala. Her appreciation for a high-volume, movement-friendly skirt stretches all the way back to 2018, when she wore a tiered version for the Los Angeles Premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.
Reid’s latest rendition prepared her for an afternoon taking in Coach creative director Stuart Vever’s latest odes to downtown renegades, in the form of distressed “I Heart NY” T-shirts and charm-adorned shoes every sneakerhead in the tri-state area will want to order. She took in the show next to the likes of Lola Tung, Kathryn Newton, and Charles Melton, a dramatic switch-up from her usual Monday afternoons attending classes as a USC senior. Ballgown skirts aren’t on the hanger in her dorm closet. “I want to be cute, but I need to be comfortable because I'm running around campus all day,” she said of her everyday style. T-shirts and comfy pants are usually her M.O.
The common thread: Everything she pulls on is a piece to assist, as she says, in her mission to take up space. “I'm so glad that I have the autonomy to be able to pick and choose what I want to wear,” she adds. And maybe, pick the next aesthetic we’ll all start copying while she’s at it.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Meghan Markle Is Still the Queen of Minimalism
She broke the "no white after Labor Day" look with grace.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Kate's Brother James Middleton Reveals He's "Proud" of Her After Emotional Video
James' sweet message echoes the feelings of royal fans all over the world.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 Is Official—We're Gathering Clues For the Upcoming Season
Hulu renewed its acclaimed comedy just a week after season 4's premiere.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meghan Markle's All-White Outfit Reminds the World Why She's the Queen of Minimalism
She broke the "no white after Labor Day" look with grace.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Every Outfit Kamala Harris Has Worn on the Campaign Trail (So Far)
Here's every major look she's worn on the campaign trail so far.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rejoice: Jennifer Lopez Officially Brings Back Her $29,000 Hermès Gym Birkin
The multi-hyphenate sported a new workout set—and her trusty Birkin—while out in Los Angeles.
By India Roby Published
-
Kim Kardashian's Skintight Balenciaga Dress Looks Just Like a Frosted Wedding Cake
Her Balenciaga dress looks like it's covered in frosting.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Pairs Classic Ballet Flats With a Bright Red Twist on the Barn Jacket Trend
The actress is all for an unconventional outfit pairing.
By India Roby Published
-
Margot Robbie and Her Baby Bump Make Their Red Carpet Debut in a Skintight Maternity Mini Dress
The pregnant actor was truly glowing in a skintight dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Karlie Kloss Gives the Matching Set Trend Her Plaid Stamp of Approval
And still available to shop.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez's Toronto International Film Festival Red Carpet Gown Subverts the Rosette Trend
She tried gothic glam for the 'Emilia Pérez' premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Published