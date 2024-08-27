The Venice Film Festival is finally underway, and Hollywood's top stars—namely, Angelina Jolie—are already touching down in Italy ahead of the event's official start on Wednesday. The actress kicked off the week's street style sightings immediately upon her arrival—and she did not disappoint.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Jolie jumped ahead to fall fashion, putting her signature "rich mom" spin on a popular seasonal staple. The actress was spotted before the screening of her upcoming film Maria wearing a double-breasted trench coat in classic beige khaki.

With summer still in session, Jolie went for a short-sleeve version of the "old money" staple, cropped just above the elbow. She wore the knee-length outerwear with a matching belt that cinched her waist, for a modern, structured look. Trench coats are the fall uniform for many, but Joile proved that you can, in fact, turn it into a year-round classic.

Angelina Jolie touched down in Italy ahead of the Venice Film Festival wearing a short-sleeve trench coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolie knows well how to make a statement with simple silhouettes (the ethos of "quiet luxury" dressing). Underneath her coat she layered a white tee and cropped wide-leg black trousers, accessorizing with oversized cat-eye sunglasses and dangling gold earrings.

Instead of her usual Christian Louboutin nude pumps, Jolie tied the look together with a pair of fall-ready boots—specifically, a black knee-high pair from Mulberry.

The actress paired her trench coat with a white tee, black trousers, and slouchy leather boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are still a few weeks left before we officially enter fall territory, but clearly, industry style stars have already gotten a head start on their seasonal wardrobes. Zendaya spent most of the summer in London, where she debuted a similar camel-colored trench coat. Katie Holmes, on the other hand, recently test-drove the transitional piece for herself on a rainy day in NYC. Shop similar styles, ahead.

