Maternity style is at an all-time style high—and Suki Waterhouse is the latest mommy-to-be to elevate baby bump dressing. Waterhouse, who's currently expecting her first child with Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, stepped out this week in a particularly nonchalant ensemble. As a longtime style star, model, and artist in her own right, Waterhouse being an off-duty dressing master is par for the course. However, what made the biggest statement was the most simple element of her look: Waterhouse's plain white crop top.
The tiny T-shirt was an instant callback to timeless American style while remaining versatile for everyday wear. It also added a grounded base to Waterhouse's understated, '90s-esque look: a black silk midi skirt layered beneath a light gray coat with creamy pink-gray buttons.
The Daisy Jones & The Six star's accessories were equally versatile, featuring a gold chain necklace, black leather tote bag, and black-framed glasses—plus her eye-catching diamond engagement ring.
For footwear, Waterhouse gave her outfit a preppy base with Prada's black slip-on loafers—a modern embrace of the vintage shoe, which has come back in full force in the 2020s. Her $1,200 pair featured smooth, glossy leather uppers with rounded toes and thick rubber soles. A sharp finish came from its front penny straps, each topped with the Italian brand's signature metal triangle logo for a dash of shine.
Waterhouse's bump-central look also makes her the latest expectant mother who's showcased her pregnancy in a fun, unique manner; she's also dressed her bump in an open-knit cardigan, a wet-look Di Petsa dress, and even a viral red Valentino gown at the Emmy Awards last month.
Throughout the 2020s, stars like Rihanna, Sienna Miller, and Ciara have also made headlines and posed on magazine covers while putting their babies front and center.
In fact, Waterhouse's effortless, low-key approach to her outing says everything you need to know about this moment: style is individual, no matter what life brings your way.
