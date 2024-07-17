Zendaya's affinity for tennis clearly goes beyond her role as Tashi Duncan in the hit blockbuster Challengers. After the film's long-winded press circuit and then the 2024 Met Gala, the actress has since been keeping it on the low regarding street style. But after re-emerging in the stands at Wimbledon this past week, she seems to be spending some much-needed "me" time across the pond in London—and of course, she's doing it in style.

While out in London on Tuesday, July 16, Zendaya was photographed with a fan looking refreshed as ever. (Photos of her look were posted on the celebrity fashion website Star Style.) Cloudy skies and rainy days meant ditching a typical summer outfit. Instead of tank tops and shorts, the Challengers star wore a look that Tashi would very much approve of, kicking it off with a white T-shirt and black straight-leg trousers.

She then layered on a camel-colored trench coat on top to combat the weather, plus a pair of all-white sneakers. (It's worth noting that Zendaya is the new face of On, and wore the label's sneakers throughout Challengers.)

Even off-duty and bare-faced, Z subtly spruced up her relaxed outfit for the day with dangling pearl earrings and, to complete, a monogram Louis Vuitton Diane bag.

Z might wear the LV brand ambassador title loud and proud on and off the red carpet. Still, her choice in the fashion house's $2,420 Diana shoulder bag—versus other celebrity-favorite purses like the Hermès Birkin—could indicate a possible new It bag rising on the trend radar in the coming months. That's naturally how the Zendaya effect goes, after all.

Zendaya's recent appearance comes just days after her back-to-back sightings at Wimbledon. Over the course of the two-week sporting event, the 27-year-old brought her A-game off-court by incorporating preppy menswear cues, from suits and ties to head-to-toe Wimbledon white, with her LV Diane bag by her side. She was styled, as per usual, by her longtime collaborator: image architect Law Roach.

Zendaya's court-side Wimbledon outfits included a blazer, button-down, striped tie, and trousers by Ralph Lauren. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not long after touching down in London, Zendaya was also captured putting a tenniscore spin on the equestrian boot trend for her surprise appearance at the press night for Jeremy O. Harris's show Slave Play.

Zendaya touched down in London and attended press night of Slave Play on July 10 wearing a chartreuse blouse with a beige mini skirt and equestrian boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Noel Coward Theatre, Z wore a chartreuse-slash-brat green vintage Dior blouse, a beige mini skirt, and brown leather riding boots.

Summer in London for Zendaya so far looks like a little bit of layering is required. Ahead, tap into the actress's Tashi-approved, off-duty uniform.

