I Refuse to Give Up Jeans in the Summer—23 Lightweight Pairs I'm Wearing Until September
Airy, breathable denim does exist—at Madewell and Gap.
I'm someone who wears jeans on a weekly basis, even in the heat of summer. Denim may be the last thing you want to wear in rising temperatures, but I'll always find comfort in my jeans-and-a-cute-top outfit formula. My trick to looking and staying cool in denim in the summer is to rely on lightweight jeans from Madewell and Gap.
The two retailers are among my favorite denim brands, especially in the warm-weather months. That's because they both feature lightweight, breathable denim. Madewell's Airy denim doesn't have a typical jean feel; instead, it's soft to the touch and virtually weightless. Similarly, Gap's UltraSoft jeans are light as air. Whether I need a chic airport outfit or something to throw on with a T-shirt, both lines are staples in my summer wardrobe.
If summer denim sounds like an oxymoron, you just haven't seen the lightweight options at Madewell and Gap. Ahead, shop breezy jeans you'll want to wear from now through September. Each pair rings in at $150 and under, might I add.
The perfect length to show off a pair of cute summer sandals.
Madewell's barrel jeans are my favorite on the market—they have just the right amount of curve.
Who know a mash-up of jeans and track pants could be so chic?
This pair is a breezier take on the celeb-favorite cigarette jeans trend.
I'd wear these just as much as my favorite linen pants.
Low-rise jeans will instantly make you feel like an It girl.
I'd pair these jeans with flip-flops and a double-layer T-shirt for an easy on-trend look.
I bet these jeans would pair nicely with a pair of toe-ring sandals.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.