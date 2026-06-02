I Refuse to Give Up Jeans in the Summer—23 Lightweight Pairs I'm Wearing Until September

I'm someone who wears jeans on a weekly basis, even in the heat of summer. Denim may be the last thing you want to wear in rising temperatures, but I'll always find comfort in my jeans-and-a-cute-top outfit formula. My trick to looking and staying cool in denim in the summer is to rely on lightweight jeans from Madewell and Gap.

The two retailers are among my favorite denim brands, especially in the warm-weather months. That's because they both feature lightweight, breathable denim. Madewell's Airy denim doesn't have a typical jean feel; instead, it's soft to the touch and virtually weightless. Similarly, Gap's UltraSoft jeans are light as air. Whether I need a chic airport outfit or something to throw on with a T-shirt, both lines are staples in my summer wardrobe.

If summer denim sounds like an oxymoron, you just haven't seen the lightweight options at Madewell and Gap. Ahead, shop breezy jeans you'll want to wear from now through September. Each pair rings in at $150 and under, might I add.

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