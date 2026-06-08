I Refuse to Settle for Boring Linen—These 3 Plus-Size Brands Get It Right

For the longest time, I didn’t think I liked linen. The natural, slightly nubby fabric felt distinctly unaligned with my maximalist-leaning personal style. So many linen pieces come in aggressively neutral shades and have an unmistakably granola vibe. As someone who loves bold colors and statement pieces, I unconsciously wrote linen off when it came to my own wardrobe.

All it took was one good piece for me to change my mind, though. Once I realized how wonderfully lightweight and breathable this textile is in the summer heat, I wanted more. And unlike my other favorite summer fabric (crisp cotton poplin), you generally don’t have to worry about keeping linen perfectly pressed, because wrinkles don’t take away from the luxe yet relaxed vibe inherent to a good linen basic.

From that day forward, I’ve been on the hunt for the best linen pieces in plus size. For me, that means color, print, and interesting shapes—I want it all to fit well, too. I will give it to you straight: It's an uphill battle. A lot of linen pieces on the market feature basic silhouettes that more closely resemble a cult-adjacent-commune uniform than serve capital F Fashion. But fortunately, some retailers consistently bring color and interest in this summer-ready natural fiber, and I’ve rounded up the best ones for you, ahead.

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Anthropologie

(Image credit: Sarah Chiwaya)

If I’m looking for fun prints in plus-size linen, Anthropologie is always at the top of my list. From exciting designer collabs (like this Farm Rio x Anthropologie maxi ) to unique linen-blend denim , conversation prints (like this bicycle shirt dress and this oversized pool float print shift ), and full-on structured linen gowns , their selection is both broad and good. Anthropologie has more restrained , minimalist-friendly linen pieces that I love too, but I can’t help but be drawn to campy coords like this one for summer.

From Anthro’s in-house resortwear label Celandine , this matching set is perfect for bringing a little vacation vibe anywhere, even if it's just Rockaway Beach in Queens. I wore it to my first real beach day of the season last week over a sleek one-piece from Swimsuits for All, and it transitioned seamlessly from beach cover-up to a breezy, breathable outfit that worked for errands in the city, too. And like any good matching set, there are so many ways to style each piece individually, so don’t be surprised if you see me wearing this button-down with jorts or the pants with a cropped tee this summer!

Old Navy

(Image credit: Sarah Chiwaya)

Another thing that initially held me back from being all in on linen is that it tends to be expensive. Now, I’m not saying it's unjustified—it takes a lot of work to get from a flax plant to finished fabric—but the price point was still a blocker when it came to building a real, wearable linen selection in my wardrobe. So finding Old Navy’s selection of reasonably-priced linen blends was a game-changer for me.

This scalloped edge mini dress is a perfect example: cute, colorful, whimsical, and wearable. The rich reddish-orange hue is even more vibrant in person, and I got so many compliments on my first day wearing this one around NYC. I expect this to be in heavy rotation as temps continue to heat up. For this look, I kept the accessories minimal: just a single gold Alexis Bittar bangle and these cheeky cateye eyeliner sunglasses from artist Madrona Redhawk’s new brand FLICKZ!

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Universal Standard

(Image credit: Sarah Chiwaya)

This truly size-inclusive label (it carries sizes 00 to 40!) was the brand that first got me to love linen with their perfect Promenade jumpsuit , and it continues to be a reliable place to find cool linen pieces in color. These barrel-leg linen pants in a deep turquoise blue are the latest Universal Standard linen piece I’m loving.

The fit is spot on and true to size, and the wide balloon-leg shape feels very now, trend-wise. This pair is also immensely comfortable, sitting high on the waist and flowing over my belly without touching at all (perfect for when bloating strikes!). I first wore them for a day of yard sale-hopping with my friends in Brooklyn, and we ended up walking a few more miles than expected when a huge thoroughfare was blocked off for a half marathon. Over 10,000 steps in the hot midday sun later, I was still comfortable and getting compliments on my pants. I now want these in all five colors.

If the barrel silhouette isn’t for you, though, Universal Standard has plenty of other options, from bold pleat-front trousers to chic, flowy dresses.

Universal Standard Cosma Barrel Leg Linen Blend Pants $178 at Universal Standard