I Always Keep These Low-Effort, High-Reward Staples Stocked in My Beach Bag

Breezy linen and waterproof makeup top my list of must-haves.

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Gili Biegun wears long white and cream silk maxi dress with multiple small buttons, black-and-white silk scarf tied around the waist, oversized raffia beach bag with fringe and brown leather straps, black tassel bead earrings and black Ray-Ban sunglasses during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's nothing like a summer beach day—soaking up the sun, relaxing in the sand, and swimming in the ocean. What's more, it's a great opportunity to put together a cute beach-day look worthy of your Instagram grid. After years of annual trips, I've put together the ultimate low-effort, high-reward beach day packing list.

When I'm on a getaway, I need easygoing summer staples that work hard. That means my favorite beach outfits revolve around linen basics—breezy pieces I can mix and match that go far beyond just bathing suit cover-ups. On the beauty front, I like to keep things low-key with my favorite air-dry styling products and waterproof makeup. And the most important thing on my vacation packing list is a chic, functional beach tote.

Everyone deserves a zero-stress beach day—my packing list is sure to make things easier. Ahead, shop all of my low-effort favorites for an easygoing and stylish beach trip.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.