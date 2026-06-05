I Always Keep These Low-Effort, High-Reward Staples Stocked in My Beach Bag
Breezy linen and waterproof makeup top my list of must-haves.
There's nothing like a summer beach day—soaking up the sun, relaxing in the sand, and swimming in the ocean. What's more, it's a great opportunity to put together a cute beach-day look worthy of your Instagram grid. After years of annual trips, I've put together the ultimate low-effort, high-reward beach day packing list.
When I'm on a getaway, I need easygoing summer staples that work hard. That means my favorite beach outfits revolve around linen basics—breezy pieces I can mix and match that go far beyond just bathing suit cover-ups. On the beauty front, I like to keep things low-key with my favorite air-dry styling products and waterproof makeup. And the most important thing on my vacation packing list is a chic, functional beach tote.
Everyone deserves a zero-stress beach day—my packing list is sure to make things easier. Ahead, shop all of my low-effort favorites for an easygoing and stylish beach trip.
Say hello to Alex Mill's perfect beach tote—it's incredibly spacious with plenty of pockets, and you can personalize it.
These linen pants are the easiest to throw on for the beach and beyond.
Grab this shirt for a chic matching suit or bathing suit cover-up.
No matter the destination, I always pack at least one pair of sneakers for travel days—lately, I've been eyeing these fun silver Adidas.
A baggy cotton sweater is a must for post-sunset activities.
These are the perfect length for showing off a cute pair of summer sandals.
I love these linen shorts for throwing on with a tank top and heading out the door.
White jeans feel inherently summery, so I always bring them on beach trips for nighttime outings.
A great white T-shirt is essential no matter where you're heading.
Dips in the ocean always leave my hair stringy and dry, but one pump of this leave-in conditioner works wonders. It hydrates, protects against heat, and calms frizz—everything my hair needs when on vacation.
I can't be bothered to style my hair while on a getaway, so this Crown Affair air-dry cream does the work for me. It softly defines my natural waves and reduces frizz so I can have a good hair day with barely any effort involved.
This is my all-time favorite waterline-friendly eyeliner. A quick swipe of it along my lashline instantly makes my eyes pop, and I can count on its waterproof formula to last through an entire day of swimming and sweating.
This is my go-to summer nail polish color. I always bring it with me wherever I go in case I need to quickly fix a chip.
I almost always throw my hair into a slicked-back bun after the beach. A small dollop of this gel is all I need to ensure a sleek hairline and flyaways that stay put.
One swipe of this lip stain and I know my lips will be looking fabulous all day long. It applies like a gloss with a shiny finish, but after a while, it dries into pretty, long-lasting color.
There's nothing worse than cakey makeup. This setting spray is my hack to glass-looking skin, even when I have layers of powder on. It lightly melts all of my makeup together for a glowy finish.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.