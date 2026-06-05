There's nothing like a summer beach day—soaking up the sun, relaxing in the sand, and swimming in the ocean. What's more, it's a great opportunity to put together a cute beach-day look worthy of your Instagram grid. After years of annual trips, I've put together the ultimate low-effort, high-reward beach day packing list.

When I'm on a getaway, I need easygoing summer staples that work hard. That means my favorite beach outfits revolve around linen basics—breezy pieces I can mix and match that go far beyond just bathing suit cover-ups. On the beauty front, I like to keep things low-key with my favorite air-dry styling products and waterproof makeup. And the most important thing on my vacation packing list is a chic, functional beach tote.

Everyone deserves a zero-stress beach day—my packing list is sure to make things easier. Ahead, shop all of my low-effort favorites for an easygoing and stylish beach trip.

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MANGO High Waist Barrel Jeans (Were $70) $49 at Nordstrom White jeans feel inherently summery, so I always bring them on beach trips for nighttime outings.

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