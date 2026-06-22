The Chic Plus-Size Resortwear I’m Planning My Next Vacation Around

I love layers as much as the next girl (maybe even more), but there is something truly fun about resortwear as a category. Even as someone who doesn’t currently have a tropical vacation on the calendar, I still find myself browsing for the best resortwear options in plus. When I find good pieces, I can’t resist, which then leads to looking for flight deals or ideas for summery staycations. Basically, resortwear is a slippery slope, but one I’m always ready to slide down (and hopefully there’s a pool at the end of that slide!).

Ahead, I'm diving into some of my top picks this season, from colorful coverups to cute matching sets.

A Cool T-Shirt Dress

(Image credit: Sarah Chiwaya)

I’m a big fan of Celandine , Anthropology’s in-house resortwear label, and this fringe-accented dress is a perfect example of why. This is a twist on a T-shirt dress I’ve not seen before, somehow both simple and ornate all at once. The jersey knit and body-skimming silhouette are both easy and comfortable, and the knotted fringe trim, asymmetrical hemline, and large-scale floral print add just the right amount of visual interest to keep the dress from being basic. The cut skims my body just right in my usual Anthro size (2x) without clinging, and the hidden silicone band around the top keeps everything in place, even when I was non-stop shimmying to activate the fringe.

This is exactly the type of versatile piece that I love to bring on a warm-weather vacation. It packs small (always important if, like me, you are a carry-on-only traveler), and it can be worn in so many ways. It would be perfect thrown on over a bikini as a swimsuit cover-up, or worn as a mini dress for a casual beachside dinner. It is not limited to tropical locales, either: I fully plan to wear this layered over a pair of wide-leg denim for some interesting proportion play (and a little nod to the re-emerging 2000s dresses-over-pants trend). For this look, I paired the dress with thong kitten heels from Ciara Miller’s new collaboration with DSW (both because I love the trending style and because we are firmly #TeamCiara in this house!).

A Printed Matching Set

(Image credit: Sarah Chiwaya)

Another one of my packing hacks for vacation is to include a coordinating set made of a lightweight material. You can wear the set together for an instant, no-thought-required outfit that still looks chic and considered, or break it up to wear as separates, mixing and matching with the rest of what you've packed. I am particularly a fan of coords with button-down tops, as they increase styling potential in a big way: they can be worn buttoned up, open, tied up in front, wrapped, or creatively tucked, as I did here. Wide-leg pants can be chucked on over a one-piece swimsuit for a jaunt to a coffee shop or ambling around a beachy town, or styled up with a sleek heel , a slinky top , a slicked-back hairstyle, and a statement earring. Add in a fun conversation print like this one, and it is even better at bringing vacation vibes anywhere.

Lane Bryant is also great for thoughtful details for curvy, plus-size figures, like the wide, lay-flat waistband on the pants and the hidden extra buttons where the shirt hits at the fullest part of the bust (no gapping!). I got my usual Lane Bryant sizes in both pieces and found them to be true to size.

A Chic Bathing Suit Cover-Up

(Image credit: Sarah Chiwaya)

Another packing hack I love for getting the most bang for my carry-on buck is fun, lightweight mesh layering pieces, like this ombre coverup from swimwear label Swimsuits for All. Mesh pieces take up virtually no space in a bag and dry quickly after being worn over a wet swimsuit. Mesh cover-ups don’t have to be relegated to poolside, either: In a pinch, they could be styled as a shirt worn over cut-off shorts or flowy wide-leg pants.

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Beyond the category's utility, I just love the rich, warm colorway on this coverup—it screams tropical sunset to me!—and how it complements so many different shades and styles of swimwear. For this look, I paired it with a low-back one-piece from Dippin Daisy’s . This was my first time trying out Dippin Daisy’s swimwear, and I’m impressed by the quality of the fabric, particularly that it is completely opaque even in white (and even after I removed the included soft cups!). I got this suit in a size 2x, and it works, but if I were to order it again, I think I’d size up one for a little more bust space. I added my go-to comfortable metallic leather slides and a reflective pair of sunnies to complete the fit, and now I’m fully ready to find a pool.