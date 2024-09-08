Sydney Sweeney Embraces the "Demure" Red Carpet Look in a Fall-Ready, Custom Erdem Gown

Actress and Hollywood "It" girl Sydney Sweeney is embracing a more subtle, "demure" red carpet look as summer gives way to fall.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, while attending the premiere of her new movie Eden during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Sweeney stepped out in a subdued, fall-ready custom Erdem dress.

The ankle-length, beige gown featured a statement cape and colorful, perfectly placed floral details, as well as subtle bow at the waist accentuating the actress' hourglass figure.

And if that wasn't enough, the actress also wore a one-of-a-kind, diamond tennis ring from Irene Neuwirth, featuring a dusty rose-colored gem that only accentuated the gown's floral accents.

While the fall-worthy outfit was a drastic change from the actress' more sultry red carpet looks—and also extremely appropriate considering her new movie's name is Eden—it wasn't the first time Sweeney has embraced the chic cape trend.

Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of "Eden" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in August, while reportedly headed to a meeting in Beverly Hills, the Anyone But You star was spotted in head-to-toe Chloé straight from the brand's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection.

The cream-colored, thigh-high mini dress and accompanying capelet were seemingly ripped from the pages of the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, held back in February in Paris, France.

To complete the fall look, Sweeney also wore a runway-approved pair of thigh-high black leather boots.

Sweeney's usual red carpet style leans more into old Hollywood glam with a sultry, nearly naked twist. For example, at this year's coveted Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty , the Euphoria actress wore a silky, ivory Marc Bouwer gown with a plunging halter neckline, prompting immediate comparisons to Marilyn Monroe (and exactly two decades after Angelina Jolie wore the exact same dress).

Sweeney and her stylist, Molly Dickinson, leaned into the reference by layering diamond necklaces, custom-made by Messika, that were also similar to Jolie's jewelry in 2004.

Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of "Eden" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether she's wearing a more demure look, or strutting the red carpet in a barely there gown, Sweeney has said that fashion allows her to feel more confident and powerful.

“Fashion is a really fun way of embracing different sides of yourself. Some days, I might feel very girly, some days, I might feel edgy. Others, I might feel like I want to be more laid-back," she previously told People in an exclusive interview. "It's a way of being able to express those different sides of how I feel or who I am."

“It's always going to change,” Sweeney added, referring to her own personal fashion style. “That's what's so amazing, especially about being a woman, is being able to embrace all the different sides of ourselves, because we are so multifaceted and there's so much going on. I can never imagine being one thing for the rest of my life.”