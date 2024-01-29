Taylor Swift's "Lucky Sweater" Is From BFF Gigi Hadid's Brand–And It's Available In Eight Colors

Get in, Swifties, we're going to the Super Bowl!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after Kansas City Chiefs game
By now, we've become accustomed to seeing Taylor Swift cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands (er, luxury box) during the football season—and with that, the singer has become an unexpected game day fashion muse. On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs secured their Super Bowl placement by beating out the Baltimore Ravens, and, of course, Swift was there wearing perhaps her best game day fit to date. Swift is known to sport custom Kansas City Chiefs merch most weekends, but for Kelce's AFC Conference Championship win, she went for a more subdued tribute to the team.

The heart of Swift's look revolved around her cherry red sweater from Gigi Hadid's cashmere brand, Guest In Residence. Hadid, who happens to be besties with Swift, dubbed the red knitwear as a "lucky sweater" on her Instagram story—and given the Chiefs' win, she might be on to something. Unfortunately, the brand's Cozy Crew is currently sold out in Swift's red shade, but there's an array of other colors available, so you too can twin with Swift in the crewneck.

Swift paired the knitwear piece with a black pleated mini skirt, black tights, and the Larroudé Kate Tall Boots. When it comes to accessories, Swift kicked things into high (Chiefs) gear. She donned a set of custom diamond tennis bracelets from Wove with the letters "TNT" (presumably meaning Travis and Taylor?). Swift also wore a Baublebar Kansas City Chiefs Necklace and the Mejuri 'Heirloom Ring', which she showed off with a new sparkly manicure during some very public canoodling at the end of the game.

Taylor Swift hugging Travis Kelce after Kansas City Chiefs game

If you're a seasoned Swiftie, you may have been quick to notice Swift's curly locks from last night seem like a callback to her Reputation. We'll be taking that as another delusional hint that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is imminent. Of course, she finished off her look with her signature red lipstick.

Now that Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially in the Super Bowl, our next question is, "Will Taylor be in attendance?" She'll be performing her Eras tour in Tokyo the night before—but it is technically possible for Swift to make it to the game in time.

In the meantime, Swift will likely be in attendance at the Grammy Awards next weekend, so we're in for another red carpet look from the singer while she potentially picks up a few awards from her six nominations. Oh, what a time to be Taylor Swift, am I right?

