Give Taylor Swift a pleated mini skirt, a sweater, and a trusty shoe, and her off-duty style is set.
The "Anti-Hero" singer relied on the preppy outfit formula defining her Tortured Poets Department era once again over the weekend, while on a daytime date with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The couple was spotted hanging out and holding hands at Nobu in Malibu, California, shortly after returning home from a Bahamas vacation.
While Kelce opted for a simple gray sweater and black pants, the 14-time Grammy winner wore a baby blue Loro Piana crewneck, adding a subtle pop of color to her neutral-toned outfit. She tucked the top into a pleated mini skort by Sandy Liang.
Swift also accessorized her daytime date outfit with a brown Joseph Duclos mini Diane bag, plus chunky brown and white colorblock loafers from Reformation. She completed her look with earrings from Jacquie Aiche and a Cartier necklace.
Two pieces in Swift's daytime outfit stood out as repeats from past looks. First, there was her her neutral-toned skort—which was near-identical to a piece she wore last September while in New York City. Back then, the 34-year-old was spotted late one night wearing an asymmetrical black tank top and a gray version of the Sandy Liang's pleated skort. The piece seems to be a favorite on the Eras Tour: Coincidentally, singer Gracie Abrams wore the same one when she opened for Swift in Los Angeles in April 2023.
Swift's second outfit-repeating moment came from her two-tone leather loafers. The singer has a sizable collection of Reformation loafers and boots; close friends Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez also wear the brand on repeat.
Taylor and Travis's day date arrives at a rare break in the singer's busy schedule. Swift is releasing her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Then, she'll resume the Eras Tour in Europe in May, with her final stop in Vancouver in December 2024.
In light of the a new musical era, Swift has been devoted to academia-inspired pieces like pleated mini skirts, loafers, and cozy sweaters. After performing in Melbourne, Australia, in February, Swift went to dinner in Sydney with tour opener Sabrina Carpenter wearing two outfit essentials for her current style chapter: a House of CB black corset top and a Miu Miu micro mini.
Swift's schoolgirl-inspired looks date back all the way to late 2023. One of many examples of the singer's affinity for the pleated skirt includes a girls' night out with Selena Gomez back in December. There, the pop star wore a Miu Miu mini skirt with an oversized shearling coat, a forest green top, and knee-high burgundy boots from Reformation.
With the clock ticking down until The Tortured Poets Department's release, there's no doubt the singer will keep embodying her new era whenever she has the chance. (Swift is nothing if not committed to the aesthetics of her choosing.) If you're looking to embody a "tortured poet," ask yourself: What would Taylor wear?
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
