Tracee Ellis Ross is no stranger to bold fashion moments, and her latest Prada look is another to add to the books.
The comedic star attended Prada's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Womenswear runway show today during Milan Fashion Week, combining luxury textures with a rugged outerwear staple.
Wearing head-to-toe Prada, Ross' look consisted of three key pieces: a seafoam green fringed collar blouse, a semi-sheer navy tea-length skirt, and a distressed utility coat. On their own, each piece could lead a look. All together, the differing items create a moment that's heavy on juxtaposition—and Ross's evident joy for fashion.
The multi-hyphenate actress styled her rugged-workwear-meets-runway look with a pair of brown satin pointed-toe heels and a mini Prada Galleria Saffiano bag.
Ross' utility-style coat was a fitting choice for the rainy Milan morning, almost as if it had been perfectly planned. When fashion and function join together, there's truly nothing better.
Barn jackets like Prada's aren't new to the scene, but Ross' styling could have the potential to reinvigorate the style. After all, British heritage codes—rooted in equestrian-inspired outerwear—are a constant source of inspiration for runway designers. Most recently, Fendi's Men's AW24 collection pulled inspiration from Princess Anne's countryside style.
In addition to the Black-ish star, several other celebrities showed up in their finest Prada pieces despite the downpour. The lineup included Lily James, Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, and Yara Shahidi.
Lily James also took a cue from the budding outerwear trend and wore a Prada navy utility coat paired with a fringed knee-length dress. She completed her look with a pair of Mary Jane-style pointed-toe heels.
Meanwhile, Yara Shahidi went for tailored shorts and a button-down. Masterfully layering, she wore her embellished shirt on top of a white eyelet blouse. Like James, Shahidi sported a pair of Prada Mary Jane shoes; however, she decided to pair hers with black socks.
Before even seeing the runway collection itself, Hollywood's finest highlighted the outerwear to keep in our tailored back pockets for fall 2024.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
