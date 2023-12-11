In the fashion world of Loewe, imagination is key. Puffy polly pocket clothing, balloon-adorned heels, and dresses that resemble goldfish fresh from the pet store are just a few of Johnathon Anderson’s whimsical additions to the fashion house. In the balance of making fashion and art, Loewe has mastered moderation. Functional bags—like this season’s popular stretch tote—and unconventional, eye-catching clothing have helped the Spanish label become the number one go-to for bold maximalists who aren’t afraid to take risks with their style. Rihanna wore a red Loewe jumpsuit at her Superbowl performance, Beyoncé wore custom Loewe looks on tour, and over the weekend, Tracee Ellis Ross found herself in good company when she wore a chunky knit look from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Even whackier: Tracee Ellis Ross's Loewe sweater didn't have arms. Yes, you read that correctly.

At the New York screening of the film American Fiction, Ross looked incredibly cool in a hefty knit sweater from Loewe detailed with gold baubles down the center. At first glance, it looks like any other sweater. But it lacks one very important detail: It doesn’t have sleeves. In the best possible way, Ross resembled a high-fashion, luxury worm—and we love her for it.

Ross styled her quirky knit with dark wash high-waisted ultra-wide leg jeans in a baggy length, covering her shoes completely (identical to how it was presented on the runway). To match the gold detailing on the sweater, Ross added stunning circular gold earrings and completed the look with diamond chokers. The black-ish actress slicked her hair back in a chic bun and topped off the look with a polished bold lip.

She accessorized with another popular Loewe offering, the Puzzle bag. Though she didn’t carry the bag on the carpet, you can see a glimpse of it in an Instagram post where she pokes fun at her lack of arms. In one image, she’s unraveling her sweater to free her hands. The caption of the post speaks for itself: “Sweata weatha…Johnathon Anderson your clothes are epic.”

Ross’ look was a little quirky and wormy, but it’s refreshing to see A-listers like herself wear something other than a traditional gown to events. Anderson’s focus for the Loewe collection was to reduce women’s styles to their silhouettes, which is apparent in Ross’ arm-less look. The collection was also influenced by daywear and attempted to make recognizable styles (like a basic sweater) feel new again. The Spring/Summer 2024 collection featured a collaboration with artist Lynda Benglis, who is credited for the jewelry in the show (we’d wager that Ross’ earrings are a Benglis creation, too.) Looks from the show have dominated this season’s red-carpet style. Notably, Taylor Russell just wore a sculptural Loewe look at the Fashion Awards.

Ross has been working with beloved stylist Karla Welch, who dresses stars like Hailey Bieber, America Ferrera, and Olivia Wilde, among others. We’re adding Ross' Loewe sweater to the list of the award-winning actress’ best-ever ensembles. It's also worth noting that the collection isn't available yet, so if you're inspired by Ross' look you'll have to keep your eyes peeled on the Loewe website for now.

What’s more to say? Tracee Ellis Ross, please never stop being the wonderful fashion weirdo that you are.