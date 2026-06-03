When Venus Williams co-chaired the 2026 Met Gala, she didn't bring denim trends as her plus-one. Sure, Bhavitha Mandava and Margot Robbie wore Chanel denim on the red carpet and at an after-party. But the tennis legend prefers saving trends like split-hem jeans for more casual settings, like a trip to Paris for the 2026 French Open.

The tennis legend went all-in on French-girl fashion before joining ESPN's broadcast from Roland Garros, debuting a chic jeans outfit the minute she arrived in town. Paparazzi spotted her Parisian styling after a shopping spree at Schiaparelli. Her mid-wash jeans began like any straight-leg style, before center slits separated each elongated hem. If it weren't for the three-inch-high vents, Williams's black, chunky loafers might've gone unnoticed.

Venus Williams returned to Paris, ready to revive an underrated jeans trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Much like her atypical jeans, Williams traded a predictable white T-shirt for a ribbed mock-neck top. There was a slight chill in the City of Light yesterday, so she doubled up on sweater-like styles with a two-tone shawl. It kept her warmer than a trench coat, without looking any less posh.

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Finally, Williams's wrist was noticeably missing a designer handbag. Her closet is packed with pieces from Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Lacoste, but she carried just the Schiaparelli shopping tote instead. Perhaps there's a new micro-mini purse inside, awaiting its unboxing.

Fans rarely see Williams in anything but tennis dresses—let alone a denim trend that's so easy to emulate. On the off chance she does trade a pleated skirt for jeans, she'll never turn down an unexpected silhouette. For instance, Williams attended a Chanel fashion show in 2022 with ruffled, light-wash jeans as her plus-one.

Since Williams's denim outfits are so few and far between, she's making up for lost time by giving a Fall 2025 trend a second chance. Tory Burch, Chloé, and even Schiaparelli debuted similar split-hem jeans last year. Maybe the latter atelier inspired her summer shopping look.

VIPs didn't give slashed styles nearly enough love in late 2025. Straight-leg jeans and cuffed denim reigned supreme instead. But with Williams's help, a trophy-winning comeback could be on the horizon.

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Shop the Split-Hem Denim Trend Inspired by Venus Williams