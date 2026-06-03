The Underrated Split-Hem Denim Trend Just Won Venus Williams's French Open Approval
It didn't get nearly enough love last fall.
When Venus Williams co-chaired the 2026 Met Gala, she didn't bring denim trends as her plus-one. Sure, Bhavitha Mandava and Margot Robbie wore Chanel denim on the red carpet and at an after-party. But the tennis legend prefers saving trends like split-hem jeans for more casual settings, like a trip to Paris for the 2026 French Open.
The tennis legend went all-in on French-girl fashion before joining ESPN's broadcast from Roland Garros, debuting a chic jeans outfit the minute she arrived in town. Paparazzi spotted her Parisian styling after a shopping spree at Schiaparelli. Her mid-wash jeans began like any straight-leg style, before center slits separated each elongated hem. If it weren't for the three-inch-high vents, Williams's black, chunky loafers might've gone unnoticed.
Much like her atypical jeans, Williams traded a predictable white T-shirt for a ribbed mock-neck top. There was a slight chill in the City of Light yesterday, so she doubled up on sweater-like styles with a two-tone shawl. It kept her warmer than a trench coat, without looking any less posh.
Finally, Williams's wrist was noticeably missing a designer handbag. Her closet is packed with pieces from Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Lacoste, but she carried just the Schiaparelli shopping tote instead. Perhaps there's a new micro-mini purse inside, awaiting its unboxing.
Fans rarely see Williams in anything but tennis dresses—let alone a denim trend that's so easy to emulate. On the off chance she does trade a pleated skirt for jeans, she'll never turn down an unexpected silhouette. For instance, Williams attended a Chanel fashion show in 2022 with ruffled, light-wash jeans as her plus-one.
Since Williams's denim outfits are so few and far between, she's making up for lost time by giving a Fall 2025 trend a second chance. Tory Burch, Chloé, and even Schiaparelli debuted similar split-hem jeans last year. Maybe the latter atelier inspired her summer shopping look.
VIPs didn't give slashed styles nearly enough love in late 2025. Straight-leg jeans and cuffed denim reigned supreme instead. But with Williams's help, a trophy-winning comeback could be on the horizon.
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Shop the Split-Hem Denim Trend Inspired by Venus Williams
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.