On a recent trip to Uniqlo's new Bryant Park store, I stepped out of my dressing room in a windbreaker from the brand's latest collection with the designer JW Anderson—only to find that two other editors from my team were trying it on, too. Through some shared team-style osmosis, we all decided it was our must-have spring jacket.

Officially dubbed the "Windproof Stand Blouson"—and technically made for men—the piece comes in three very wearable colors: a preppy navy blue, a creamy yellow-beige, and a sleek olive green. It's crafted from a lightweight nylon shell and features bungee-chord drawstrings at the waist for added shape. The "stand" in its name refers to its funnel-collar design, which also houses a secret hood for discreet functionality in wetter weather. Despite its real-world appeal, it's effortlessly stylish, with a borrowed-from-the-boys mentality built in.

A shot from Uniqlo and JW Anderson's preppy Spring/Summer 2026 campaign. (Image credit: Uniqlo)

A quick TikTok search for the pick brings up hundreds of videos featuring women unboxing and styling their picks in-store and at home, some of which have racked up tens of thousands of views. The collections tend to go viral, both online and off. I personally bought three pairs of the collaboration's Straight Jeans earlier this year after seeing them on Marie Claire's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender. The brands have a knack for creating versatile must-have pieces and must-shop pieces.

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Case in point: The three Marie Claire staffers who bought one that day—myself, fashion features editor Emma Childs, and associate social media editor Ashlyn Delaney—all have radically different styles. Despite this, the Windproof Stand Blouson has found a home in all of our closets.

Ahead, each editor breaks down why they love the jacket so much and what they're styling it with as we head into spring—because yes, jackets are a spring essential.

Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor

This jacket is the sporty-chic piece my closet was missing. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

"Finally, at 30, I've accepted two facts about my style. First, I'm 5'2 on a good day, and I should stop pretending I'm not. Secondly, my favorite looks lean sporty, so I've stopped fighting that influence on my style. With this look, I got to play with proportions in a cropped pair of wide-leg nylon culottes that emphasize my height while blending sportiness with an elevated quality. Rather than opt for a heel with the cropped pants, I chose a pair of playful flats. The Puma sneakerinas play into that sweet-sporty combination, too, but I considered wearing knee-high boots for a futuristic feel."

Ashlyn Delaney, Associate Social Media Editor

This creamy color is perfect for spring. (Image credit: Ashlyn Delaney)

"JW Anderson and Uniqlo…Come to the front—how did you make the perfect rain jacket? It’s lightweight, but still has a protective layer for colder, wet days. I’m usually skeptical that this silhouette is too tight for larger chest sizes, but this one is certifiably big-bust-friendly. My exact pair of pleated Good American jeans is sold out, but I love how the true blue contrasts with the creamy tan. I also own it in the navy. It’s all about balance, and this collared jacket pulls the look together. I'm definitely adding this to my spring jacket rotation."

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Emma Childs, Fashion Features Editor

Childs was looking for the perfect rain jacket, and this one delivered. (Image credit: Emma Childs)

"I have been on a quest for an actually cute, not frumpy rain jacket for literal years. This JW Anderson and Uniqlo jacket was worth the wait, not only because it’s a brainchild of one of my top-five favorite ever designers, but because it doesn’t compromise function for fashion. You can wear it with its stand collar up for a chic Phoebe Philo-approved look, or—and this is what got me most excited—unsnap the back component to roll out a rain-ready hood. On a recent rainy day, I styled the jacket with baggy Cos jeans and square-toe boots, and was thrilled to be practically dressed for the weather while still feeling put-together."