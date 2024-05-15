The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Coming Back, Angel Wings and All

Five years after executives decided to end the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, it's returning to a runway format in fall 2024. The brand released a short teaser on Wednesday, May 15, showing one of its models texting a "VS Squad" group chat to spread the news. The back of her T-shirt declares on behalf of the brand, "We are back."

All eyes will be on the lingerie brand when its runway—complete with its infamous angel wings—arrives later this year. Victoria's Secret shut down its official show in 2019 following a slew of controversies and external criticism: executives behaved improperly, viewership and sales declined, and audiences were increasingly frustrated with how a single body type was shown as the ideal of an "angel" on its runway.

This time around, the brand says it has "read the comments and heard you"—implying the program will correct its past mistakes and set a fresh (but still glittery) precedent. "Let’s hope they got it right," one commenter wrote on the announcement post.

Ahead, we break down everything we know about the return of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and revisit why it was called off to begin with.

When was the last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Taylor Hill models on the most recent Victoria's Secret runway in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria's Secret held its fashion show every year from 1995 until 2018. Each show featured models walking in the brand's lingerie—some sets adorned with over-the-top embellishments like Swarovski crystals—and heavy, sculpture-like wings to match each set. At its height, it was watched by several million viewers on a prime time TV slot.

The final show was broadcasted in December 2018. Gigi Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, and Elsa Hosk were among the runway cast.

Why was the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show canceled?

Maria Borges walks the Victoria's Secret runway in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several circumstances combined leading to Victoria's Secret canceling its annual fashion show in 2019. Viewership for the program had substantially declined in the mid-2000s, along with sales of its bras and underwear. Victoria's Secret had exclusively cast thin, tall models for its shows, and as conversations about size and body inclusivity also gained traction, industry insiders and viewers alike wondered why Victoria's Secret wouldn't cast models who reflected their customer base. Critics said the show objectified women rather than empowering them.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Uproar ensued when the brand's former chief of marketing, Ed Razek, made comments about trans models that offended readers in a 2018 interview with Vogue. The former executive had also previously spoken disparagingly of plus-size models. In 2019, he stepped down from his role. Former chief executive Les Wexner also left the brand in 2021.

All this happened against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement and rising competitors who took a more inclusive approach to marketing lingerie (like ThirdLove, Aerie, and Parade). In the following years, Victoria's Secret started a rebranding effort that included expanding its roster of catalogue and in-store models, along with the launch of the VS Collective, a group of spokespeople intended to signal the brand's refreshed image. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and actress Priyanka Chopra were among the Collective's first class.

Victoria's Secret attempted to address critics last fall with its "World Tour," a documentary-meets-runway film released on Amazon Prime at the start of New York Fashion Week in 2023. The brand partnered with independent designers, creatives, and filmmakers to create artistic capsules based on their home cities, which were then modeled on camera by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Lila Moss. Some viewers compared it to Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion shows, which are also produced as videos for streaming.

When is the next Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Who's walking the runway?

Bella Hadid walks the Victoria's Secret runway in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Details about the show are scarce for now, but the teaser points to a revival of the high-glam, bombshell energy of the late '90s and early 2000s through a more inclusive lens.

Victoria's Secret shared an Instagram Reel and a press release announcing their fashion show will return sometime in fall 2024. A specific date, time, and location will most likely be revealed closer to the official show date. The brand's press materials say the show "will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!"

Past members of the so-called VS Squad have ranged from Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell to sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. In recent years, Victoria's Secret has also signed Paloma Elsesser, Hailey Bieber, and Precious Lee to in-house ad campaigns and a reworked "tour" format last fall. The full cast list will also be announced closer to the show day.

About the timing: Victoria's Secret's comeback efforts have gained some traction in recent months. Gen Z stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Renée Rapp have worn custom and archival VS pieces for major performances. Business-wise, the brand is also reporting better-than-expected sales for the start of 2024.

Editors' note: Marie Claire editors will update this post as more information regarding the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is released.