Fact: I have worn glasses since I was three years old. Another fact: I almost always hated wearing said glasses. That is until I discovered Warby Parker and their line of chic frames that actually made me happy to wear a pair of frames. And now, it seems like the brand has heard my incessant thoughts about getting a new selection of spectacles because Warby Parker teamed up with Emma Chamberlain on a range of sunglasses and eyeglasses that I need to get my hands on.

This collection has been a long time coming. Chamberlain is a longtime brand fan (she’s worn Warby Parker frames since she was 14) and has revamped a few of her longtime favorite styles—the Durand, the Lonnie, and the Braswell—for a limited-edition collaboration this holiday season. The silhouettes will now come in a range of new colorways, including a bright red shade called Cherry Pepper, a light tan-cream shade called Toasted Sesame, and a dark green hue that the brand calls Palm Crystal.

Chamberlain is famous across the internet for her relaxed style and easy-going approach to accessorizing, and these frames follow suit. Each silhouette is infused with '90s-inspired flair, be that with the chunkier Lonnie or the academic-feeling Braswell frames, which are slender, thin, and rectangular in shape. Think of these pairs as the 2023 versions of the shades your dad or mom may have worn but re-imagined for a new generation. They're a little quirky and very wearable, just like every item Emma posts about on her many, many social channels. Even the campaign itself feels as if it was inspired by your middle school's annual picture day: Emma poses in icy blue eye makeup and her own version of a school uniform, right down to the collared shirt and tie.

In classic Chamberlain fashion, each pair of glasses from the collection comes with a few cutesy accessories: an also limited-edition lens cloth, an insert card, and a frame box detailed with a tiny pigeon, her favorite animal, wearing a different outfit. Each ensemble is inspired by the content creator’s personal style, so longtime fans and followers will be able to take a piece of her wardrobe home with them. They include pieces like the tiniest-ever sweater vest, loafers with chunky socks, and their own bird-ified versions of Warby Parker frames.

The frames are priced starting at $95 and are available now to shop on Warby Parker’s website as well as in select Warby Parker brick-and-mortar locations around the country. I, for one, will be shopping the red Lonnie frames because I love a pop of color amongst the all-neutral ensembles I tend to wear.