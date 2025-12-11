Millie Bobby Brown Dials Up Her Sweatpants With the Rare Moon Boots x Chloé Collaboration
Have yourself a boho-chic Christmas.
After a 10-month hiatus, Moon Boot season has officially returned to New York City's street style scene. Millie Bobby Brown took it upon herself to revive the seasonal staple this week, with boots from a rare Chloé collaboration.
The Stranger Things actor styled her spaceman shoes on December 10, marking their second appearance this month. The circa-1969 boots were made to be worn with her comfy-cozies, beginning with a sherpa zip-up in baby blue. She paired it with baggy white sweatpants—the personalized pair she created before her May 2024 wedding, to be exact.
Brown could've popped on Ugg slippers and called it a day, but instead, she embraced her inner fashion girl: She brought Chloé's boho-chic collaboration with Moon Boots out of retirement. Her limited-edition, $1,025 pair mirrored Moon Boots' iconic yet cartoonish shape, from rounded toe boxes to lace-up shafts. The only difference? Brown calfskin leather replaced the brand's usual suede or nylon finish. Ivory shearling covered each boot's upper, before lining the entire ankle-grazing interior. Both Chloé and Moon Boots' logos were impossible to miss on either ankle.
As you can probably imagine, Brown's Moon Boots were the It-shoe of the Fall 2021 season. So, Chloé gave them a proper Paris Fashion Week close-up during the Fall 2021 runway show. The same Moon Boots—with slightly darker shearling—debuted alongside oversize patchwork coats, knitted maxi dresses, and boho handbags aplenty. The presentation also introduced chocolate brown Moon Boots topped with multi-color yarn instead of shearling. Should Chloé and Moon Boots team up again, house-slipper supporters would snatch up the shoes in a heartbeat.
Chloé's Moon Boots haven't been shoppable for years, but luckily for fans, the footwear brand collaborated with Gigi Hadid's Guest In Residence on a surprisingly similar line. Last month, Moon Boots married its nostalgic charm with Guest In Residence's prep, bringing 17 snow-proof styles to life. Knee-highs, ankle boots, and even mules built the Winter 2025 collection. Some silhouettes boasted statement laces, shoe charms, and even fur, while others were entirely lace-less.
Thanks to Millie Bobby Brown, Moon Boots are back in our orbit. (We haven't seen them in public since February, when Dua Lipa tested a puffed-up pair.) While you await their next landing, treat yourself to a best-selling Moon Boot or two, below.
Shop Moon Boots Inspired by Millie Bobby Brown
