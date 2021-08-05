24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman published
With an influx of animal prints on the runways, fashion has officially deemed animal print not a fashion risk but a versatile neutral. Sport an animal print casually, as you would a black or beige hue, alongside jeans and a tee or dare to mix and match your wild prints alongside one another (yes, we're talking about that silky leopard print skirt you bought back in 2019). For fall, take inspo from the runways (Michael Kors, Celine, and Etro— to name a few), and wow in a cool animal print coat or jacket.
The Tailored Coat
A smartly tailored silhouette will be your wardrobe MVP for the colder months ahead. Button details, strategically placed pockets, and broad lapels infuse character into an otherwise restrained silhouette.
Shop Our Favorite Coats
The Trench Coat
Don't wait for a rainy day. Parade a leopard-spotted trench to the office on crisp autumn weekdays and out to dinner, thrown over your favorite LBD.
Shop Our Favorite Coats
The Faux Fur Coat
With the majority of designers opting for more ethically sourced synthetic fur materials, there's no shortage of options when it comes to faux. Go for a midi-silhouette that hits at the calf, or a glamorous shrunken version that falls near the waist.
Shop Our Favorite Coats
The Puffer Coat
Here's a wild idea: swap your basic puffers for a statement-making animal print that will make winter a little less drab. You'll stand out from the herd on mountain slopes and city streets.
Shop Our Favorite Coats
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
