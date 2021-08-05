24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On

Take a walk on the wild side.

With an influx of animal prints on the runways, fashion has officially deemed animal print not a fashion risk but a versatile neutral. Sport an animal print casually, as you would a black or beige hue, alongside jeans and a tee or dare to mix and match your wild prints alongside one another (yes, we're talking about that silky leopard print skirt you bought back in 2019). For fall, take inspo from the runways (Michael Kors, Celine, and Etro— to name a few), and wow in a cool animal print coat or jacket.

The Tailored Coat

A smartly tailored silhouette will be your wardrobe MVP for the colder months ahead. Button details, strategically placed pockets, and broad lapels infuse character into an otherwise restrained silhouette.

Shop Our Favorite Coats

Ganni Linen Canvas Coat

Lafayette 148 New York Myer Zebra Straight Coat

Dries Van Noten Leopard-Print Coat

Veronica Beard Double Breasted Coat

Vilagallo Faux Fur Coat

Vera Moda Animal Print Coat

The Trench Coat

Don't wait for a rainy day. Parade a leopard-spotted trench to the office on crisp autumn weekdays and out to dinner, thrown over your favorite LBD.

Shop Our Favorite Coats

Rosetta Getty Leopard Print Trench Coat

Marc Jacobs Yellow Leopard Print Trench

Zimmermann Leopard Print Denim Trench

Stand Studio Shelby Leopard-Print Trench Coat

R13 Belted Coat

The Faux Fur Coat

With the majority of designers opting for more ethically sourced synthetic fur materials, there's no shortage of options when it comes to faux. Go for a midi-silhouette that hits at the calf, or a glamorous shrunken version that falls near the waist.

Shop Our Favorite Coats

R13 Shearling-Lined Jacket

Rag & Bone Leopard Print Faux Shearling Coat

MANGO Leopard Faux Fur Coat

7 For All Mankind Chevron Faux Fur Coat

ASOS Double Breasted Faux Fur Caot

Unreal Fur Coat

The Puffer Coat

Here's a wild idea: swap your basic puffers for a statement-making animal print that will make winter a little less drab. You'll stand out from the herd on mountain slopes and city streets.

Shop Our Favorite Coats

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

Deer Print Puffer Jacket

Moncler Cheetah Print Puffer

MSGM Leopard-Print Puffer Jacket

Hobbs London Puffer Jacket

Kate Spade New York Leopard Parka

Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

