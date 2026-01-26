I'm Already Thinking About Spring—These Pieces Are On My Radar

It is shocking to think, as I look out on gloomy, grey Los Angeles, that soon the jacaranda trees will start to bloom, as they always do in late March, and spring will show its first signs of arrival once again. As we ease into rising temperatures, I look to the pieces in my closet I know I'll be wearing: dresses over denim, Brooke Callahan’s poplin, trench coats, rain jackets, and crewneck sweaters.

Also on my mind for spring: 6397 continues to impress with their Pre-Spring collection, though I’d be swayed to buy anything that Lexie Smith wears. I need to urgently get my hands on this Sporting Blazer before it sells out (medium is already gone!). The shape is everything I look for when going out for errands, dinner with friends, or a trip to the grocery store (why not?). I have never ever been a blazer person (despite mentioning two thus far in this column) in fear of looking Unapproachable and Too Serious, but as I near 30, I'm thinking about my style in a more refined way. Dare I say I want to lean in? Plus, my hair is quite long as it stands, and we all know about the Olson Tuck.

I’m lucky to know the brilliant minds of the women behind the revamp of Buck Mason Women’s . Brittany, Elora, and Juliette have created a special familiarity to getting dressed, one that is especially nostalgic for me growing up on the East Coast.

(Image credit: Grace O'Neill Dougherty)

Their latest collection, West Coast Ivy, is described as “an unbuttoned take on Ivy," which should be the tagline of how I describe my style from this point forward. The campaign was beautifully shot by Morgan Pilcher and styled by Caroline Newell in my old neighborhood of Hollywood Heights, right by the High Tower Elevator, a Los Angeles landmark that has been around since the 1920s. If you’re a cinephile, you’d know The Long Goodbye’s Philip Marlowe lived in the apartments at the top of the hill—a big part of my reason for locating myself in the neighborhood some years ago. My picks: this oversized navy blazer , their Mainstay Cotton Shirt , and their Cashmere Slouchy Cardigan .

(Image credit: Grace O'Neill Dougherty)

A lot of spring is really about having an array of Great Jackets. This from Rohe is a nice sweater-coat hybrid. I have also been wearing the Felted Wool Wrap Coat from Buck Mason for months now. The silhouette is flattering, and the wrap cinches my waist in the best way. I plan on continuing to wear it through spring with my plethora of scarves. For the rain in Los Angeles, I like this Alex Mill waxed canvas jacket , or for a more elevated option this Toteme one is nice.

I just purchased this sweater from Baserange, a brand I have adored for many years for their dedication to sustainability. It reminds me a lot of Margiela’s years at Hermès ( a steal in the same vein ) and his big, low slung V-necks. I’m excited to play around with the big V this spring. Plus the cashmere is recycled and still to die for.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same vein, the brand Caes has recently come across my desk. They have a similar very deep merino wool V-neck sweater for a bit of a better price than the former. This J Crew v-neck is a great shade of beige that’s reminiscent of the shade that pings memories of Margiela’s Hermès, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elevating basics is one of the cornerstones of my style philosophy—not necessarily a unique take, but a necessary one. I fear Frances de Lourdes may be giving the Flore Flore girls a run for their money with their $260 a pop tanks made with 70 percent cashmere and 30 percent silk. Also seems to me they are great for layering. I love a see-through, silky, sexy white long sleeve . Would be great on top of the aforementioned tank, a call-out to ' 90s Helmut Lang . Especially paired with this vintage Jil Sander ivory skirt , throw on a little Bonwit Teller pump , and you’re all set for spring, darlings. The tried-and-true cult favorite Leset makes one of my favorite long sleeves . I size up for a more casual fit.

On the other end of basics: This silk organza puppet blouse from downtown visionaries Sophie Andes Gascon and Claire McKinney of SC103 (who just opened their own storefront !) is what I imagine when I think of no-fear spring dressing. I’d go all out and pair it with these Connor Ives capris and a little pump .