I Refuse to Wear Ugly Gym Outfits in 2026—Here Are the Looks I'm Trying Instead

As a type A, eldest daughter, I hold January 1 sacred. I love setting New Year's resolutions and documenting them in Excel sheets, the Notion app, and my habit-tracking app. (No, it's really that serious.) Typically, I separate my resolutions into categories: finance, personal, professional, and wellness. But in 2026, my wellness goals actually overlap with my personal goals. This coming year, I want to diversify my workouts by trying one new form of movement a week, and I want to wear a cute outfit every day, so why not combine the two by making my workout outfits chic?

To hold myself accountable, I've pulled together five looks for five different workouts I want to try this year. I'll be bookmarking this page and coming back to it whenever I'm tempted to reach for my faded leggings and ratty college tee—and I suggest you do the same!

(Image credit: Future)

I've been pretty consistent with weight training this year, and proper form has been key to avoiding injury. I've found it's best to wear clothes that allow me to monitor my form—and that means wearing shorts, even in the winter. I also sweat a lot, so I prefer wearing darker colors. My gym is a mile walk from my house, and I'd typically throw on a puffer to stay warm during my commute. But I'm elevating things in 2026 with a long wool-blend peacoat. Instead of using an old tote for my gym bag, I'm subbing in a nylon purse that will still hold my headphones and my Tower 28 spray (a must for combating acne-causing sweat). Not shown in the photo are sweatpants to wear over my shorts, a scarf, gloves, a hat, and all the other necessities for staying warm during a brutal NYC winter.

(Image credit: Future)

I used to be a Barre devotee, and though I've fallen off in recent years, after attending The Nutcracker at The New York City Ballet, I've been inspired to get back into it. To keep things stylish and on brand, I'm trying an all-white look (something I could never get away with when weight training) and layering on a pretty pink cardigan, Gap's viral faux-fur bomber, and fuzzy ear muffs to match. But the Adidas Taekwondo Mei Shoes are the real star of the show. They have a ballet-flat-inspired silhouette and cross-tie laces, which make me feel like a principal dancer.

(Image credit: Future)

One of my 2025 New Year's resolutions was to wear more colors and more interesting color combinations. Blue and maroon have been one of my favorite pairings from the past year, and I want to incorporate that palette into my workouts. As a former yoga instructor, I've always loved Beyond Yoga's buttery-soft Space Dye fabric. I'll style this dark blue look with a chocolate-brown and maroon mat and towel. Slip-on shoes are a must for getting in and out of the studio quickly, and I've yet to find a pair cuter (or comfier) than the Adidas Samba Jane shoes.

(Image credit: Future)

Temps may be dropping to 20°, but that doesn't mean my hot girl walks are on a freeze. I could get my steps in while wearing leggings, but there's really no excuse not to wear a cute outfit when denim sweatpants exist. I'll wear a cozy hat, a scarf coat, and gloves, but the most important accessory for a long walk is a comfy pair of shoes. I've walked over 20,000 steps a day in my Sambas, and this cow-print style is my favorite take on the season's animal-print trend.

(Image credit: Future)

It seems like every person on TikTok does Pilates, and I'm feeling left out. Whether I'm joining a mat or reformer class, I want a cute, sleek outfit that I can dress up, preferably with a faux-fur jacket. I also love the idea of trading in my messy bun for a sleek ponytail with a fun hair tie, like this 8 Other Reasons silver-embellished hair tie. With a glossy lip and some fun earrings, I won't feel like I need to run home to change before I head to coffee with friends.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop More Athleisure Must Haves

Shop my other favorite gym-friendly fashion finds, including head-turning sneakers, anti-gym-bag gym bags, cool colors and patterns, and beauty essentials that will help you feel that much more put-together while sweating it out. (I even threw in some tennis and skiing looks— because who knows? Maybe I'll go crazy this year!)