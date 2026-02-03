Banana Republic and It Girl Stylist Danielle Goldberg Curate Your Dream Work Wardrobe
Workwear you'll want to wear on and off the clock.
When you think of workwear, images of stodgy-feeling suits and a dull color palette come to mind first. The category isn't necessarily exciting, but it is necessary. Banana Republic is trying to change that narrative, though, enlisting celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg to style its "New Work" campaign and curate a selection of It Girl-approved pieces for the office.
The Goldberg-vetted selection is grounded in staples that have been re-thought in fresh ways and are primed for day-to-night dressing. Think: lightweight jackets, floaty work dresses, layerable basics, lush knits, and accessories crafted from supple leather and suede—in other words, pieces you'd actually wear in "real life". And you can trust Goldberg, as she's the woman behind the style of Zoë Kravitz, Ayo Edebiri, Jessie Buckley, and more of your best-dressed faves. Photographed in New York City's West Village, the campaign feels like a weekend outing with your coolest friend, who maybe works with Goldberg.
Rethink what you consider a 9-5 look with pieces that you can (and should) wear while you're out of the office, too. Ahead, shop the best pieces from Banana Republic's February collection, including finds from Goldberg's edit. Take some of that good style sense home with you and keep it (hopefully) forever.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.