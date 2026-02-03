Banana Republic and It Girl Stylist Danielle Goldberg Curate Your Dream Work Wardrobe

Workwear you'll want to wear on and off the clock.

Banana Republic
When you think of workwear, images of stodgy-feeling suits and a dull color palette come to mind first. The category isn't necessarily exciting, but it is necessary. Banana Republic is trying to change that narrative, though, enlisting celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg to style its "New Work" campaign and curate a selection of It Girl-approved pieces for the office.

The Goldberg-vetted selection is grounded in staples that have been re-thought in fresh ways and are primed for day-to-night dressing. Think: lightweight jackets, floaty work dresses, layerable basics, lush knits, and accessories crafted from supple leather and suede—in other words, pieces you'd actually wear in "real life". And you can trust Goldberg, as she's the woman behind the style of Zoë Kravitz, Ayo Edebiri, Jessie Buckley, and more of your best-dressed faves. Photographed in New York City's West Village, the campaign feels like a weekend outing with your coolest friend, who maybe works with Goldberg.

Banana Republic Workwear Edit February 2026

Rethink what you consider a 9-5 look with pieces that you can (and should) wear while you're out of the office, too. Ahead, shop the best pieces from Banana Republic's February collection, including finds from Goldberg's edit. Take some of that good style sense home with you and keep it (hopefully) forever.

