In the midst of Paris Fashion Week, Fall 2026 front-row regulars flocked to Musée Louvre for the French Met Gala equivalent: Le Grande Dîner du Louvre. Star athletes, actors, supermodels, and more leveraged their collective influence to raise over 1.6 million euros for the museum's preservation. But first, they honored the event's second-annual theme, "Le Louvre, la nuit," in Met Gala-worthy couture.

With a backdrop as cinematic as the lit-up Louvre, Le Grande Dîner guests knew this wasn't your average step-and-repeat. The evening called for their most lavish Fashion Month moments. For Diane Kruger and Olympic freestyle skater Eileen Gu, this meant sourcing Iris Van Herpen. Both couture creations defied gravity, especially the sculptural, wing-like arches behind Gu's back. Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy and A'ja Wilson channeled the city's elegance with classically Parisian, ankle-length dresses. Taylor-Joy, for one, scored a custom tea-length midi from Dior, after attending Jonathan Anderson's Fall 2026 show a few hours earlier. The basketball pro, on the other hand, shined in a stark white Jacquemus shift, its column silhouette texturized with fur-trimmed ruffles.

World-class athletes and Hollywood's elite last gathered near the Eiffel Tower for Louis Vuitton's "Prelude to the Olympics" party in 2024. The guest list may have changed—alas, newlywed Zendaya didn't make the trip—but the fashion is still très magnifique. Keep scrolling for the best A-list looks at the second annual Le Grande Dîner du Louvre.

Diane Kruger wearing Iris Van Herpen

Diane Kruger wore Iris Van Herpen at the 2026 Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diane Kruger was one of the first capital-A actors to arrive at the Louvre, dressed in Iris Van Herpen. Though she skipped the Met Gala last May, her metallic gold, Fall 2023 Couture gown made up for it in spades. Winding texturized waves encircled her face, bodice, and legs like water frozen in time.

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy continued her Dior-clad streak in a custom dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In lieu of a goody bag, it seems creative director Anderson sent Taylor-Joy home from Dior's Fall 2026 show with a custom gown. He crafted the tea-length, V-neck number from silver satin. First, bows decorated each sleeveless shoulder strap. Then, Anderson pinned each hip of the skirt to emphasize the voluminous petticoat underlay.

Olandria Carthen wearing Khaled & Marwan

Olandria Carthen stole the show in a gothic black gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a phenomenal Haute Couture Week debut, the Love Island USA alum returned to Paris for Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. Styling duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman dressed Olandria Carthen in a gothic trumpet gown from Beirut-based designers Khaled & Marwan. What started as a lace-lined, corseted mini dress sprawled out onto a tulle turtleneck and matching fit-and-flare skirt. In addition to cascading gold appliqués down the bustier's boning, each sleeve featured puffed-up cuffs.

A'ja Wilson wearing Jacquemus

A'ja Wilson's Jacquemus LWD was a major serve. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A'ja Wilson is a bona fide fashion girl in every sense of the phrase. For proof, see her in a stark white Jacquemus shift at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. Not just any athlete could turn a feather-trimmed LWD into a sartorial slam dunk.

Alexa Chung wearing Valentino

Alexa Chung traded head-to-toe Dior for Valentino. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quintessential London girl Alexa Chung traded the streets of Notting Hill for Musée Louvre. Adding to the international convergence, she sourced Alessandro Michele's Spring 2026 Valentino collection for a floral, one-shoulder mini dress. Feeling déjà vu? That's because Tyla wore the same select—down to the royal blue strands of tulle—at the Valentino Spring 2026 Couture show in January. The "Water" singer, however, didn't style it with black trousers underneath, like Chung. Her set was a more on-the-nose recreation of the original runway look.

Alex Consani

The brand behind Alex Consani's partially transparent dress remains a mystery. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Demna's Gucci runway debut last week, Alex Consani saved her Paris Fashion Week debut for Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. It paid off, as proven by her sheer, underwear-revealing turtleneck dress.

Eileen Gu wearing Iris Van Herpen

Eileen Gu proved she's a winner on and off the slopes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh from the 2026 Winter Olympics, gold-medal winner Gu skied straight onto Marie Claire's "fashion girls-to-watch" list. She pulled off Iris Van Herpen's Fall 2025 Couture gown with ease, even its ombré organza skirt and wing-like train.

Suni Lee wearing Tony Ward

Suni Lee collaborated with a rising stylist on her Le Grand Dîner du Louvre look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Quan—the same stylist behind your favorite Gen Z fashion people, Katseye, Caleb McLaughlin, and Conan Gray—teamed up with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. This dream team deserves an honorary medal for this early-aughts-inspired, cutout-heavy gown from Tony Ward Couture.

Barbara Palvin wearing Iris Van Herpen

Barbara Palvin posed without her husband, Dylan Sprouse, to showcase her gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to Eileen Gu, Barbara Palvin borrowed an extravagant gown from Iris Van Herpen's Fall 2025 Couture collection. Palvin's off-the-shoulder design read more Swan Lake bride than garden fairy, mainly because of its scalloped petal-topped train.

Phillippine Leroy Beaulieu

Phillippine Leroy Beaulieu shined as bright at the Louvre. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before gracing Saint Laurent's star-studded front row, the Emily In Paris star made a pit stop at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. Knowing Beaulieu, her one-sleeve, rhinestone-covered black gown boasted Saint Laurent tags.