Discover Every Extravagant Look at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre 2026
Who needs a front row when you have Musée Louvre?
In the midst of Paris Fashion Week, Fall 2026 front-row regulars flocked to Musée Louvre for the French Met Gala equivalent: Le Grande Dîner du Louvre. Star athletes, actors, supermodels, and more leveraged their collective influence to raise over 1.6 million euros for the museum's preservation. But first, they honored the event's second-annual theme, "Le Louvre, la nuit," in Met Gala-worthy couture.
With a backdrop as cinematic as the lit-up Louvre, Le Grande Dîner guests knew this wasn't your average step-and-repeat. The evening called for their most lavish Fashion Month moments. For Diane Kruger and Olympic freestyle skater Eileen Gu, this meant sourcing Iris Van Herpen. Both couture creations defied gravity, especially the sculptural, wing-like arches behind Gu's back. Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy and A'ja Wilson channeled the city's elegance with classically Parisian, ankle-length dresses. Taylor-Joy, for one, scored a custom tea-length midi from Dior, after attending Jonathan Anderson's Fall 2026 show a few hours earlier. The basketball pro, on the other hand, shined in a stark white Jacquemus shift, its column silhouette texturized with fur-trimmed ruffles.
World-class athletes and Hollywood's elite last gathered near the Eiffel Tower for Louis Vuitton's "Prelude to the Olympics" party in 2024. The guest list may have changed—alas, newlywed Zendaya didn't make the trip—but the fashion is still très magnifique. Keep scrolling for the best A-list looks at the second annual Le Grande Dîner du Louvre.
Diane Kruger wearing Iris Van Herpen
Diane Kruger was one of the first capital-A actors to arrive at the Louvre, dressed in Iris Van Herpen. Though she skipped the Met Gala last May, her metallic gold, Fall 2023 Couture gown made up for it in spades. Winding texturized waves encircled her face, bodice, and legs like water frozen in time.
Anya Taylor-Joy wearing Dior
In lieu of a goody bag, it seems creative director Anderson sent Taylor-Joy home from Dior's Fall 2026 show with a custom gown. He crafted the tea-length, V-neck number from silver satin. First, bows decorated each sleeveless shoulder strap. Then, Anderson pinned each hip of the skirt to emphasize the voluminous petticoat underlay.
Olandria Carthen wearing Khaled & Marwan
After a phenomenal Haute Couture Week debut, the Love Island USA alum returned to Paris for Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. Styling duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman dressed Olandria Carthen in a gothic trumpet gown from Beirut-based designers Khaled & Marwan. What started as a lace-lined, corseted mini dress sprawled out onto a tulle turtleneck and matching fit-and-flare skirt. In addition to cascading gold appliqués down the bustier's boning, each sleeve featured puffed-up cuffs.
A'ja Wilson wearing Jacquemus
A'ja Wilson is a bona fide fashion girl in every sense of the phrase. For proof, see her in a stark white Jacquemus shift at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. Not just any athlete could turn a feather-trimmed LWD into a sartorial slam dunk.
Alexa Chung wearing Valentino
Quintessential London girl Alexa Chung traded the streets of Notting Hill for Musée Louvre. Adding to the international convergence, she sourced Alessandro Michele's Spring 2026 Valentino collection for a floral, one-shoulder mini dress. Feeling déjà vu? That's because Tyla wore the same select—down to the royal blue strands of tulle—at the Valentino Spring 2026 Couture show in January. The "Water" singer, however, didn't style it with black trousers underneath, like Chung. Her set was a more on-the-nose recreation of the original runway look.
Alex Consani
After Demna's Gucci runway debut last week, Alex Consani saved her Paris Fashion Week debut for Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. It paid off, as proven by her sheer, underwear-revealing turtleneck dress.
Eileen Gu wearing Iris Van Herpen
Fresh from the 2026 Winter Olympics, gold-medal winner Gu skied straight onto Marie Claire's "fashion girls-to-watch" list. She pulled off Iris Van Herpen's Fall 2025 Couture gown with ease, even its ombré organza skirt and wing-like train.
Suni Lee wearing Tony Ward
Katie Quan—the same stylist behind your favorite Gen Z fashion people, Katseye, Caleb McLaughlin, and Conan Gray—teamed up with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. This dream team deserves an honorary medal for this early-aughts-inspired, cutout-heavy gown from Tony Ward Couture.
Barbara Palvin wearing Iris Van Herpen
Similar to Eileen Gu, Barbara Palvin borrowed an extravagant gown from Iris Van Herpen's Fall 2025 Couture collection. Palvin's off-the-shoulder design read more Swan Lake bride than garden fairy, mainly because of its scalloped petal-topped train.
Phillippine Leroy Beaulieu
Before gracing Saint Laurent's star-studded front row, the Emily In Paris star made a pit stop at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre. Knowing Beaulieu, her one-sleeve, rhinestone-covered black gown boasted Saint Laurent tags.
