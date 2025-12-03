Ayo Edebiri's Micro Braids at the Chanel Show Are All I Can Think About Today
Truly stunning.
Winter is one of the best times of year to wear a protective style to protect the ends of your hair from drying out due to cold weather, and while styles like braids are often unfairly characterized as being "boring," leave it to Ayo Edebiri to prove that protective styles are some of the most versatile hairstyles out there.
The After the Hunt star attended Chanel's Métiers d’Art Show in New York City on Dec. 2, where she showed up wearing an all-black, tweed skirt suit featuring a wraparound skirt with a slit on one side and a blazer made with an oversized bow on one shoulder and buttons that spelled out "Chanel" in the front. She paired the suit with a pair of vintage white heels with black caps on the toes and a black bowler hat. Under the hat, Edebiri wore her hair in micro braids that were half-braided and styled in curls that flowed just past her shoulders.
Micro braids are one of my all-time favorite protective styles. As evidenced by the name, these are super-thin braids that are meant to mimic individual strands of hair. Micro braids were super-popular in the early 2000s but have had a resurgence over the last few years after falling out of the trend cycle for a while. These require about the same amount of care as traditional and knotless box braids, but if they've been on your hair vision board for a while and you need some care tips, read ahead for some products that might come in handy.
If you're leaving a decent amount of hair out of your extensions like Edebiri, make sure you have a detangling brush that you can use to gently brush out tangles and knots daily.
A good mousse will keep your braids moisturized while also preventing them from appearing frizzy.
Slicking down your edges isn't mandatory, but if you choose to do so, use an edge control gel that's soft and won't dry out your baby hairs.
Sometimes braiding hair can be harsh and drying on your scalp. Invest in a scalp serum to keep the area hydrated.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.