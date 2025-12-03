Winter is one of the best times of year to wear a protective style to protect the ends of your hair from drying out due to cold weather, and while styles like braids are often unfairly characterized as being "boring," leave it to Ayo Edebiri to prove that protective styles are some of the most versatile hairstyles out there.

The After the Hunt star attended Chanel's Métiers d’Art Show in New York City on Dec. 2, where she showed up wearing an all-black, tweed skirt suit featuring a wraparound skirt with a slit on one side and a blazer made with an oversized bow on one shoulder and buttons that spelled out "Chanel" in the front. She paired the suit with a pair of vintage white heels with black caps on the toes and a black bowler hat. Under the hat, Edebiri wore her hair in micro braids that were half-braided and styled in curls that flowed just past her shoulders.

Ayo Edebiri attends the Chanel Métiers d’Art Show on Dec. 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Micro braids are one of my all-time favorite protective styles. As evidenced by the name, these are super-thin braids that are meant to mimic individual strands of hair. Micro braids were super-popular in the early 2000s but have had a resurgence over the last few years after falling out of the trend cycle for a while. These require about the same amount of care as traditional and knotless box braids, but if they've been on your hair vision board for a while and you need some care tips, read ahead for some products that might come in handy.