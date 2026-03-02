Bella Hadid's All-White Spring Outfit Jets from Aspen, to New York City, to Paris Fashion Week
It's a winter-to-spring blueprint no matter where she's traveling.
An all-white outfit for spring isn't the most groundbreaking selection. It's similar, in that way, to florals at this time of year. But hear me out: White-on-white becomes the ultimate blank canvas for the season's leading It-accessories. Need proof? Take it from Bella Hadid, who touched down at Paris Fashion Week in a white spring outfit and heaps of Saint Laurent accessories.
On March 2, paparazzi captured Hadid en route to her first fitting this week. (Judging by her Saint Laurent selects, there's a chance she met with creative director Anthony Vaccarello.) The model traded cozy, pre-fitting loungewear for the matching set of my mid-March dreams. First, a stark white bra emerged from beneath a skintight, partially-sheer T-shirt. She tucked the latter into a matching pair of quintessentially Hadid, straight-leg jeans. A black belt cinched the high-rise waistband, similar to the white Frame jeans she wore in New York City last month. Just like that mid-snowstorm look, the accessory department was where Hadid leveled up the otherwise singular color story.
Next, Hadid sourced the same neutral color palette for Parisian shades of khaki and black. A black thermal hoodie—featuring early spring-friendly thumbholes—added insulation to Saint Laurent's $3,200 Cotton Canvas Jacket. The lightweight, khaki zip-up is more suitable to mid-April and May styling, when there's a slight chill in the 60° Fahrenheit air. But Hadid's cozy thermal underneath is a gamechanger.
The woven chainlink strap of Hadid's $4,200 Amalia Hobo Bag covered the jacket's raglan sleeve. She chose the larger (and slouchier) of two black leather carry-alls to secure her Fashion Month survival kit. To finish, Hadid tapped into the socks-with-loafers trend with white hosiery and black leather slip-ons. Knowing Hadid, they came from Saint Laurent, too.
Little did I know, Hadid began building her spring uniform right away on Jan. 1 in Aspen. (Clearly, I need to catch up.) Almost-identical base layers—a white long-sleeve and matching straight-leg jeans—illuminated her black leather jacket, Fendi leopard-print Baguette, and leather boots. A headband and oval-shaped sunglasses aligned it with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's '90s minimalist aesthetic.
Two weeks later, Hadid re-wore the aforementioned, white long-sleeve-and-jeans look in NYC, this time underneath two stacked coats. She sized up in both a Polo Ralph Lauren varsity jacket and a faux fur coat from Mango, as to not add too much bulk. Rare Salomon x Carhartt sneakers and a vintage Chanel tote acted in lieu of Saint Laurent accessories.
See? Now is the time to stock up on white T-shirts, long-sleeves, jeans, and even undergarments for spring. If you're anything like Hadid and I, they'll replace your current base layers before daylight savings time begins next weekend.
Shop White Spring Outfits Inspired by Bella Hadid
