An all-white outfit for spring isn't the most groundbreaking selection. It's similar, in that way, to florals at this time of year. But hear me out: White-on-white becomes the ultimate blank canvas for the season's leading It-accessories. Need proof? Take it from Bella Hadid, who touched down at Paris Fashion Week in a white spring outfit and heaps of Saint Laurent accessories.

On March 2, paparazzi captured Hadid en route to her first fitting this week. (Judging by her Saint Laurent selects, there's a chance she met with creative director Anthony Vaccarello.) The model traded cozy, pre-fitting loungewear for the matching set of my mid-March dreams. First, a stark white bra emerged from beneath a skintight, partially-sheer T-shirt. She tucked the latter into a matching pair of quintessentially Hadid, straight-leg jeans. A black belt cinched the high-rise waistband, similar to the white Frame jeans she wore in New York City last month. Just like that mid-snowstorm look, the accessory department was where Hadid leveled up the otherwise singular color story.

Bella Hadid stepped outside her Parisian hotel in any It-girl's ultimate Spring 2026 uniform. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Next, Hadid sourced the same neutral color palette for Parisian shades of khaki and black. A black thermal hoodie—featuring early spring-friendly thumbholes—added insulation to Saint Laurent's $3,200 Cotton Canvas Jacket. The lightweight, khaki zip-up is more suitable to mid-April and May styling, when there's a slight chill in the 60° Fahrenheit air. But Hadid's cozy thermal underneath is a gamechanger.

The woven chainlink strap of Hadid's $4,200 Amalia Hobo Bag covered the jacket's raglan sleeve. She chose the larger (and slouchier) of two black leather carry-alls to secure her Fashion Month survival kit. To finish, Hadid tapped into the socks-with-loafers trend with white hosiery and black leather slip-ons. Knowing Hadid, they came from Saint Laurent, too.

Little did I know, Hadid began building her spring uniform right away on Jan. 1 in Aspen. (Clearly, I need to catch up.) Almost-identical base layers—a white long-sleeve and matching straight-leg jeans—illuminated her black leather jacket, Fendi leopard-print Baguette, and leather boots. A headband and oval-shaped sunglasses aligned it with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's '90s minimalist aesthetic.

In early January, Hadid's now-signature set was spotted in Aspen, Colorado. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two weeks later, Hadid re-wore the aforementioned, white long-sleeve-and-jeans look in NYC, this time underneath two stacked coats. She sized up in both a Polo Ralph Lauren varsity jacket and a faux fur coat from Mango, as to not add too much bulk. Rare Salomon x Carhartt sneakers and a vintage Chanel tote acted in lieu of Saint Laurent accessories.

See? Now is the time to stock up on white T-shirts, long-sleeves, jeans, and even undergarments for spring. If you're anything like Hadid and I, they'll replace your current base layers before daylight savings time begins next weekend.

