Dozens of mass retail designer collaborations have name-checked supermodel Kate Moss as their top mood board reference. On Nov. 30, Zara wants the last word on making Moss’s infinite style influence more accessible, through a collection designed by Kate Moss herself.

Moss, an originator of the naked dress trend and face of what feels like one thousand luxury houses, joined forces with her longtime collaborator, stylist Katy England, to bring all her nighttime signatures to Zara’s shelves later this week. The collection spans more than 30 pieces, from a snakeskin ultra-mini skirt to bohemian chiffon blouses and lacy bra tops. Each one looks like it came directly from an early ’90s paparazzi photo of Moss strutting through London or Paris.

Kate Moss sitting on a chair wearing her kate moss x zara collaboration bra top and black pants

Kate Moss x Zara brings the supermodel's party-ready signatures to the masses.

Kate Moss wearing a ruffled floral dress from her kate moss x zara collaboration

Standouts include bias-cut dresses and satin heels, like the ones Moss wears here.

There’s a key difference between the Victoria’s Secret model’s actual closet and her Zara collaboration. The cost of acquisition is a bit lower than the gems in her personal archive. Prices here begin at $35.90. (Though some more elaborate items ring up for $999.)

Kate Moss wearing a satin tuxedo jacket with black pants and gold heels while sitting on a chair

Most of the collection focuses on going-out pieces.

Kate moss wearing a chiffon floral top with wide leg pants

But a few items, like the wide-leg pants here, have 24/7 styling potential.

Otherwise, it’s pure Kate. Leopard print ballet flats and peacoats reference her favorite version of the eternal print. 1930s tea dresses have the sort of cross-generational appeal fit for a matching moment between Kate and her daughter, Lila. The campaign images even reflect her inner circle: Moss was lensed in the collection by two photographers who’ve captured her for 25 years, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Kate Moss wearing a sequin mini skirt with a black chiffon cape

Pieces like this black cape blend the supermodel's favorite '70s influences with her own early aughts signatures.

A press release from Zara notes that a few of Moss’s favorite influences also materialize in the collection. While a satin tuxedo jacket and red peep-toe pumps read as references to her looks from late nights out with Naomi Campbell in the 1990s, there are also hints of 1970s inspirations from Lauren Hutton to Led Zeppelin in the touches of patent leather and moody florals. Even a fashion great has a nostalgic mood board of her own.

Zara x Kate Moss will be available to shop in select stores and online on November 30, 2024.

