Lila Moss is making a strong case for the nepo baby. Society loves to hate on the genetically gifted for having professional advantages we lowly mortals could only dream of. And though it's tempting to say "they only got the job because if their parents," when it comes to modeling, you can't deny genetics matter.

Take Lila, for example. The second-generation model inherited her mom Kate's multi-million dollar smile and magnetic presence in front of the camera. At 21 years old, Lila Moss looks almost identical to photos of her mother at the same age, with long blonde hair and a signature sultry gaze.

Their similarities were especially evident on Sept. 24, at Saint Laurent's recent Paris Fashion Week runway show, when the mother-daughter duo walked the same red carpet in almost the same outfit.

On Tuesday, the Mosses sat front row to watch Saint Laurent present its Spring 2025 collection, inspired by the wardrobe of its founder, Yves Saint Laurent. Lila was outfitted in black lace, wearing a transparent, spaghetti strap gown that showed off her matching underpinnings. She wrapped a leather belt around her waist and finished the boudoir-inspired look with a pair of criss-cross pumps in black satin.

Lila Moss attends the Saint Laurent PFW show wearing black lace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her eyes were smudged with a smokey charcoal pigment, while her hair hung down in grungy waves. With her mother's trademark hairstyle, the resemblance was truly striking.

The model looked just like her famous mom, with long blonde waves and a smokey eye. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss, too, wore a sheer black look, only hers was constructed of velvet and tulle. While her daughter's look was daring and lingerie-inspired, Kate's was elegant and demure. She wore a crushed velvet blazer with a statement lapel, embellished with shimmering beadwork. The dress beneath was perhaps more revealing than Lila's, but felt modest, thanks to the jacket's hip-grazing hemline.

Glamour was the name of the game when it come to accessories, as well. The OG supermodel her styled her hair in a saucy slick-back, highlighting the massive rectangular statement earrings that dangled from her lobes. Her wrists also got the metallic treatment, each encased in thick golden bangles.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate Moss, meanwhile, wore a sheer gown of her own. She styled her tulle skirt with a velvet jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Say what you will, but these two were born for the spotlight.