Supermodel Kate Moss's best looks are often copy and pasted directly from the runway. Whether she's wearing a naked dress or an over-the-top Balenciaga faux fur, her archive and the racks of clothes hitting fashion week's biggest catwalks are often one and the same. But she's ready to share the wealth, for a cause.

The recent Victoria's Secret Fashion Show breakout star is one of several influential women opening up her closet for a special sale with The RealReal, live on the luxury reseller's site now. More than 230 pieces across ready-to-wear, jewelry, shoes, and handbags are available starting at $50 and maxing out at $3,500—direct from the wardrobes of Julianne Moore, Emmy Rossum, Natasha Lyonne, and, of course, Kate Moss.

a suit and pairs of shoes on a plain backdrop

The marigold yellow suit Kate Moss is selling through The RealReal.

(Image credit: The RealReal)

a suit and pairs of shoes on a plain backdrop

Kate Moss is also parting ways with a bubbly pair of Givenchy clogs.

(Image credit: The RealReal)

Kate Moss's contributions to the sale include a marigold yellow suit from Marc Jacobs's Spring 2020 runway, as well as a pair of bubbly, lavender Givenchy clogs. (Order them together, and you have the supermodel shortcut to mix-and-match pastels.) Her listings sit right alongside a pair of Parker Posey's leather boots, straight out of her Party Girl era, and a sleek YSL bag Julianne Moore carried first. Director Janicza Bravo offered three geek-chic pairs of Miu Miu loafers and flats, while Natasha Lyonne is giving up an extremely on-trend bubble dress by Comme des Garçons. Veronica Webb, Marisa Tomei, Cleo Wade, and Rebecca Hall also gave some of their best designer pieces to the sale, ranging from tweedy Chanel jackets to Prada bowler bags.

a suit and pairs of shoes on a plain backdrop

Here are a pair of Parker Posey's leather ankle boots that are currently up for grabs.

(Image credit: The RealReal)

a suit and pairs of shoes on a plain backdrop

Julianne Moore offered her YSL tote bag to the sale.

(Image credit: The RealReal)

This group of tastemakers isn't just consigning their clothes for a Birkin bag allowance. Their clean-outs are supporting The RealReal's $25,000 donation to the nonprofit Conservation International, in honor of National Consignment Month.

But if they were purely in it to make room in their closets, I'd still at least browse. How often do you get to shop Kate Moss's best looks?

