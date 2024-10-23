Kate Moss Is Giving Up Some of the Best Looks in Her Closet—for a Cause
She's joining Parker Posey, Emmy Rossum, and Julianne Moore in listing her clothes on The RealReal.
Supermodel Kate Moss's best looks are often copy and pasted directly from the runway. Whether she's wearing a naked dress or an over-the-top Balenciaga faux fur, her archive and the racks of clothes hitting fashion week's biggest catwalks are often one and the same. But she's ready to share the wealth, for a cause.
The recent Victoria's Secret Fashion Show breakout star is one of several influential women opening up her closet for a special sale with The RealReal, live on the luxury reseller's site now. More than 230 pieces across ready-to-wear, jewelry, shoes, and handbags are available starting at $50 and maxing out at $3,500—direct from the wardrobes of Julianne Moore, Emmy Rossum, Natasha Lyonne, and, of course, Kate Moss.
Kate Moss's contributions to the sale include a marigold yellow suit from Marc Jacobs's Spring 2020 runway, as well as a pair of bubbly, lavender Givenchy clogs. (Order them together, and you have the supermodel shortcut to mix-and-match pastels.) Her listings sit right alongside a pair of Parker Posey's leather boots, straight out of her Party Girl era, and a sleek YSL bag Julianne Moore carried first. Director Janicza Bravo offered three geek-chic pairs of Miu Miu loafers and flats, while Natasha Lyonne is giving up an extremely on-trend bubble dress by Comme des Garçons. Veronica Webb, Marisa Tomei, Cleo Wade, and Rebecca Hall also gave some of their best designer pieces to the sale, ranging from tweedy Chanel jackets to Prada bowler bags.
This group of tastemakers isn't just consigning their clothes for a Birkin bag allowance. Their clean-outs are supporting The RealReal's $25,000 donation to the nonprofit Conservation International, in honor of National Consignment Month.
But if they were purely in it to make room in their closets, I'd still at least browse. How often do you get to shop Kate Moss's best looks?
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
