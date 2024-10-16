Kate Moss and Lila Moss Make Their 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debuts Together
Talk about a mother-daughter moment.
Kate Moss and Lila Moss both earned their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show wings on the same night.
In one of the best moments of the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, two generations of Moss supermodels appeared on the pink-tinged runway in back-to-back segments. Lila Moss, 22, arrived first, in a blush pink bra and string bikini bottom set. Her two-piece came accessorized with a metallic body chain and matching wraparound sandal heels—plus a gigantic, muppet-like fringe jacket in the same mauve pink thrown over the top.
Lila Moss's Victoria's Secret wings weren't technically wings. Instead, the model appeared with "Lila" and "VS" spelled out in clear, acrylic cursive with doodled star and heart motifs punctuating either end. The embellishment felt a little like what an aspiring model might draw in her notebook before making it big—though it's hard to imagine Moss not hitting the big-time considering her pedigree. Speaking of...
As "I Love Rock 'N Roll" played over the speakers, fashion legend Kate Moss, 50, appeared onstage to an eruption of cheers from the crowd. She embodied a punk-rock goddess in a look coated in black lace. A naked dress with a hip-high slit covered up a black bra and panty set, coordinating with black tulle wings resting on her shoulders.
Kate Moss hit the runway with oversize hoop earrings, strappy black heels, and a strut that could give the original Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models a run for their money. The crowd couldn't help but wonder why she hadn't been cast to begin with during her global fashion takeover in the 1990s.
Kate and Lila Moss making their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut together says a lot about the brand's current direction (and the skills of its casting director). After a five-year hiatus, Victoria's Secret is attempting to be more inclusive in several ways: Not only did the label cast plus-size models like Ashley Graham and trans models like Valentina Sampaio for the very first time, but it also emphasized age inclusion. Other experienced models in the show included Carla Bruni (59) and Tyra Banks (50).
The mother-daughter duo may be three decades apart, the show seemed to say, but they both belong on the same runway—and in looks that make them feel their most confident.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Tyla Brings Her Own Angelic Energy to the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With an Ethereal Performance
The South African hitmaker performed her new track "PUSH 2 START" and her breakout hit "Water."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Cher Gives a Powerhouse Performance of Her Greatest Hits to the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The pop icon headlined the highly anticipated return of the live runway event.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Lisa Performs "Rockstar"
The BLACKPINK singer kicked off the comeback runaway event with a performance of her single.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Valentina Sampaio on Making Victoria's Secret Fashion Show History
She's one of the first transgender women to get her wings.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
The Old Victoria's Secret Was More Complicated Than a Male Fantasy
A new book outlines, in many ways, how women shaped the brand.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dakota Johnson Matches the Suede Bag Trend to a Mob Wife-Worthy Fur Jacket
She bundled up in a furry jacket and a resurgent bag trend.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid Layers Three Fall Sweaters at Once Like a Pattern-Clashing Expert
The supermodel layered three sweaters at once.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit a Couples' Style Home Run at the Yankees vs. Guardians Game
The pair matched in oversize jackets and baseball caps for a Yankees game.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Why Celebrities Want You to Wear Pink to the Polls
A campaign by Argent and When We All Vote wants to bring optimism to the polls.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's Lace Gucci Corset Spices Up a Classic Camel Coat for a New York City Date Night
She's worn some form of lingerie-inspired apparel all season.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Selena Gomez Finally Breaks Her Little Black Dress Streak With a Cherry Red Ball Gown in London
The 'Emilia Perez' star took a much-needed break from black.
By Hanna Lustig Published