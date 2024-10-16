Kate Moss and Lila Moss both earned their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show wings on the same night.

In one of the best moments of the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, two generations of Moss supermodels appeared on the pink-tinged runway in back-to-back segments. Lila Moss, 22, arrived first, in a blush pink bra and string bikini bottom set. Her two-piece came accessorized with a metallic body chain and matching wraparound sandal heels—plus a gigantic, muppet-like fringe jacket in the same mauve pink thrown over the top.

Lila Moss walked the runway first, in an all-pink ensemble. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lila Moss's Victoria's Secret wings weren't technically wings. Instead, the model appeared with "Lila" and "VS" spelled out in clear, acrylic cursive with doodled star and heart motifs punctuating either end. The embellishment felt a little like what an aspiring model might draw in her notebook before making it big—though it's hard to imagine Moss not hitting the big-time considering her pedigree. Speaking of...

Lila Moss's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut included a pink fringe jacket and wings customized to spell her first name and "VS" in swooping cursive letters. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As "I Love Rock 'N Roll" played over the speakers, fashion legend Kate Moss, 50, appeared onstage to an eruption of cheers from the crowd. She embodied a punk-rock goddess in a look coated in black lace. A naked dress with a hip-high slit covered up a black bra and panty set, coordinating with black tulle wings resting on her shoulders.

Shortly after her daughter's walk, Kate Moss appeared in a black lace look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss hit the runway with oversize hoop earrings, strappy black heels, and a strut that could give the original Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models a run for their money. The crowd couldn't help but wonder why she hadn't been cast to begin with during her global fashion takeover in the 1990s.

Kate Moss's hard-rock outfit included tulle wings and a lace dress overlay. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate and Lila Moss making their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut together says a lot about the brand's current direction (and the skills of its casting director). After a five-year hiatus, Victoria's Secret is attempting to be more inclusive in several ways: Not only did the label cast plus-size models like Ashley Graham and trans models like Valentina Sampaio for the very first time, but it also emphasized age inclusion. Other experienced models in the show included Carla Bruni (59) and Tyra Banks (50).

The mother-daughter duo may be three decades apart, the show seemed to say, but they both belong on the same runway—and in looks that make them feel their most confident.