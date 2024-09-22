Zendaya Pulls Off a Late Night Outfit Change, Swapping a Regal Burberry Gown For a Louis Vuitton Bubble Dress
Cinderella herself would be impressed.
Fashion queen Zendaya has done it again, and this time not once but twice.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the actress was spotted first in the Upper West Side in Manhattan, and later in Midtown in New York City, in different-yet-equally stunning outfits, pulling off a late night outfit change with effortless grace.
Zendaya was first spotted wearing a Burberry gown fit for royalty and straight from the brand's Spring 2025 collection. The look featured a black ribbed vest with a matching, pleated mai skirt highlighted by a thigh-high slit.
“I think at Burberry there’s definitely a consciousness of what we put down the runway," Daniel Lee, designer and creative director of Burberry told Vogue of the collection. "We want it to feel like a dream, but we also want it to feel a real proposition for someone that wants to go there.”
The look certainly did lend to what appeared to be a dream-like night, especially after Zendaya was later spotted wearing a Louis Vuitton bubble dress, successfully pulling off a chic outfit change.
The custom emerald green minidress featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and oversized sleeves, adding to the evening's dramatics. The actress completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe, black suede heels.
Despite all outward evidence to the contrary, he actress has been candid about how introverted she really is. In what she described as a "fake it until you make it" mentality, she has also talked about how fashion actually helps her feel more confident when stepping out in public, whether it be a red carpet or a night out on the town in New York City.
"I think it's a little bit of, like, 'fake it until you make it.' I think it's a little bit sometimes, like, you have to psych yourself up and just pretend," Zendaya told Kelly Clarkson in a previous interview on her show The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"I'm an actor, so I pretend and eventually you believe it. You're like, "Oh wait, OK, I do feel confident today,'" she continued. "And I think fashion has been a great tool for that for me."
