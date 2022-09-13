Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Everybody bow down to Zendaya as the queen of the red carpet. The Euphoria star posted her Emmys 2022 look on her Instagram and jaws across the world immediately dropped. In what may be her best red carpet look yet, Zendaya stunned in a vintage black ballgown by Valentino. It was classic Old Hollywood Glam, while still looking modern and fresh. For your viewing pleasure, see her fabulous look, below.
Zendaya kept her accessories simple, yet absolutely stunning, with diamond studs, choker, and ring by Bulgari. She also wore one of fall's biggest accessory trends—a hair ribbon—to match her black gown.
After taking home the Emmy for her role as Rue last year (the youngest winner in the category ever), Zendaya is looking for a repeat (and we're all hoping she gets it!). This year, she's up for not only Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, but also for Outstanding Drama Series for her role as executive producer on Euphoria. If that wasn't impressive enough, she's up for two more Emmys for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the songs “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song.” Good luck to the stunning and talented actress!
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from books and celebrities to fashion and beauty. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. Brooke is a proud St. Louis native and is currently living in New York City. Outside of work, you can find her either jamming out to Drake, reading a Sarah J. Maas novel, or shamelessly online shopping.
