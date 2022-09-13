Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Everybody bow down to Zendaya as the queen of the red carpet. The Euphoria star posted her Emmys 2022 look on her Instagram and jaws across the world immediately dropped. In what may be her best red carpet look yet, Zendaya stunned in a vintage black ballgown by Valentino. It was classic Old Hollywood Glam, while still looking modern and fresh. For your viewing pleasure, see her fabulous look, below.

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

(Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The train. (Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Zendaya kept her accessories simple, yet absolutely stunning, with diamond studs, choker, and ring by Bulgari. She also wore one of fall's biggest accessory trends—a hair ribbon—to match her black gown.

(Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

After taking home the Emmy for her role as Rue last year (the youngest winner in the category ever), Zendaya is looking for a repeat (and we're all hoping she gets it!). This year, she's up for not only Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, but also for Outstanding Drama Series for her role as executive producer on Euphoria. If that wasn't impressive enough, she's up for two more Emmys for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the songs “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song.” Good luck to the stunning and talented actress!