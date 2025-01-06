Almost a year after Zendaya nailed back-to-back press tours for Dune: Part Two and Challengers, she's embarking on a double-header awards season. Her first stop? The 2025 Golden Globes, where both films were nominated for top prizes—and where Z herself hasn't attended since 2016.

This look says the star is wasting no time assembling her best red carpet fashion of 2025. Zendaya hit the 82nd annual Golden Globes—and the best-dressed list—in an outfit dripping in Old Hollywood glamour and Hollywood history. She and stylist Law Roach chose a custom Louis Vuitton gown in a delicious shade of citrus orange. The gown featured a strapless neckline accentuated by a diamond and emerald Bulgari necklace. She paired them with a cocktail ring and pointed-toe heels.

Zendaya arrives at the 2025 Golden Globes in custom Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a curled bob to complete the ensemble, Zendaya looked like a glimpse through time at Hollywood's heyday. On Instagram Stories, Law Roach confirmed this look went several steps beyond a nod to the past. The dress's silhouette was actually a reference to the designs of Zelda Wynn Valdes, an African American costume designer who dressed stars throughout the twentieth century. (One of her major contributions? The first-ever Playboy Bunny outfit.)

Zendaya's gown referenced costume designer Zelda Wynn Valdes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Golden Globes will go down in Zendaya history whether her projects clinch the awards they're nominated for or not. This is only the second Golden Globes red carpet Z has ever walked.

She was last spotted at Hollywood's biggest party nine years ago, gracing the step-and-repeat with a tiered lace Marchesa gown that transformed into a cocktail-length dress after the ceremony. She kept her accessories simple the first time around, with an oversize burgundy cocktail ring (matching her dress) and chandelier earrings.

Zendaya attended her first, and only, Golden Globe awards in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At her final red carpets of 2024, Zendaya and Law Roach seemed to lean into a minimalist movie star vibe. She earned her first trophy for her Challengers performance at the Dec. 3 Gotham Awards, and accepted it in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. This take on Wimbledon white read like a blank canvas for her upcoming awards show circuit: It was sleek and unadorned, letting the halter neckline and cut-out back do the heavy lifting. Compared to the sequin tennis racket embellishments and chartreuse palette of her press tour, the Gotham gown felt much more restrained.

Zendaya started the 2024-2025 awards season in a custom Louis Vuitton gown for the 2024 Gotham Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's early enough in award season for Zendaya to add to her trophy shelf. Either way, her looks are consistently the front-runners.