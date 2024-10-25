Zendaya and Tom Holland Match in Swoon-Worthy Burgundy Date Night Outfits

Back in May, I thought I'd seen the most romantic form of celebrity date-night dressing when Zendaya wore a Shakespearean gown to Tom Holland's Romeo and Juliet premiere. Now it's October, and the couple is one-upping their own defining example of a fashion romance.

A few hours after Zendaya advertised Tom Holland's new zero-alcohol beer brand, Bero, in a parachute pants and official merch, the pair showed their mutual support in matching burgundy outfits for an Oct. 24 date night in New York City. Z was the first one to leave Tribeca's Greenwich Hotel, wearing a skintight merlot leather maxi dress—custom, courtesy of Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière. The piece, styled by Law Roach, featured a plunge neckline, a belted waist, and a glossy, fall apple finish. The hem was so long, I couldn't see her shoes—but knowing Zendaya, there's a pair of So Kate pumps underneath. (Unless she's testing the forthcoming Miss Z Louboutin pumps named in her honor.)

Zendaya leaves the Greenwich Hotel for date night with Tom Holland on Oct. 24. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The short walk from the front door to the car also revealed some exciting beauty updates: Zendaya re-dyed her hair a glossy, chocolate brown, after going blonde for the Challengers press tour. She styled it for date night into soft, romantic waves, paired to a light rose eyeshadow and a glossy lip. Her naked manicure, however, was just like the one she'd worn around Los Angeles last week and to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with her Cher-inspired naked dress.

Zendaya paired her dress with a fresh naked manicure and soft curls. She also dyed her hair a chocolate brown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Holland matched Zendaya—or was it the other way around?—in a burgundy T-shirt, black pants, and sneakers. I suspect that he also consulted Law Roach for his outfit—the shade is too perfect of a match to Zendaya's dress to have been picked out alone.

Tom Holland followed Zendaya to the car in a matching burgundy T-shirt and black pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya and Tom Holland haven't had many color-coordinating moments in public together, but they haven't been shy about supporting one another in interviews and on social media since they started dating in 2021. In my circle of friends, Holland's annual, earnest "Happy birthday" Instagram post for Z is the equivalent of a national holiday. This summer, Zendaya visited two of Holland's Romeo and Juliet performances—the second time, with a gigantic bouquet of roses for her leading man.

Tonight's rare sighting enters the pair into the matching celebrity date night outfit canon, a hall of fame recently populated by Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (in matching Puma sneakers) and Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal (in dark wash jeans). Something's in the water out in Hollywood that's sending stylish couples to the same clothing racks and Pantone swatches. Even Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber pulled out matching leather jackets this week—and they typically steer clear of appearing to share a closet as a married couple. I guess when you're on the A-list, nothing says "I love you" like color-coordination and a photo-op to go with it.