Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Epitomize Mom and Dad Matching in Identical Puma Sneakers

The "Umbrella" singer and rapper showed off their coordinating couple style amid a downpour in Shanghai, China.

Rihanna and asap roky waering matching sneakers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Only Rihanna could look this good in the middle of thunderstorm. On Monday, Oct. 21, the "Umbrella" singer stepped out with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky despite an ongoing downpour in Shanghai, China. Their afternoon stroll directly follows their recent stint at Shanghai Fashion Week, where the pair matched in cherry red ensembles for a Moncler event on Friday night.

Now, it seems the couple decided to stay in town a little longer—if only to do a little more couples' matching in the bustling Chinese capital. The beauty and lingerie mogul dressed casually for the outing in a black velour tracksuit accessorized with a candy red patent leather Bottega Veneta Intrecciato camera bag and a silver watch.

A supportive girlfriend to her core, Rihanna's sneakers come from A$AP Rocky's PUMA Inhale collaboration. Sadly, her exact pair, which feature white and watermelon red stripes stretched across a beige upper, is sold-out almost everywhere. (You can still find pairs in several sizes on StockX, though.)

A photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wearing matching beige and bright red Puma sneakers

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky twin in matching Puma sneakers from the rapper's collaboration with the footwear brand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky matched the mother of his children in an identical pair of Puma sneakers, worn with a brown Carhartt jacket and gray sweatpants covered in a tonal snake print. Both carried umbrellas as they walked through town with bodyguards in tow.

A photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wearing hoodies in the rain

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wear hoodies in the rain after their recent appearance at Shanghai Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The stylish duo, who share sons RZA and Riot, still seem very much in love after six years together. Rihanna's street style looks frequently reference A$AP's favorite brands, and she recently sat front-row at his first-ever runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Evidently, power couples who get dressed together, stay together.

Staff Writer

