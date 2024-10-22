Only Rihanna could look this good in the middle of thunderstorm. On Monday, Oct. 21, the "Umbrella" singer stepped out with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky despite an ongoing downpour in Shanghai, China. Their afternoon stroll directly follows their recent stint at Shanghai Fashion Week, where the pair matched in cherry red ensembles for a Moncler event on Friday night.

Now, it seems the couple decided to stay in town a little longer—if only to do a little more couples' matching in the bustling Chinese capital. The beauty and lingerie mogul dressed casually for the outing in a black velour tracksuit accessorized with a candy red patent leather Bottega Veneta Intrecciato camera bag and a silver watch.

A supportive girlfriend to her core, Rihanna's sneakers come from A$AP Rocky's PUMA Inhale collaboration. Sadly, her exact pair, which feature white and watermelon red stripes stretched across a beige upper, is sold-out almost everywhere. (You can still find pairs in several sizes on StockX, though.)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky twin in matching Puma sneakers from the rapper's collaboration with the footwear brand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky matched the mother of his children in an identical pair of Puma sneakers, worn with a brown Carhartt jacket and gray sweatpants covered in a tonal snake print. Both carried umbrellas as they walked through town with bodyguards in tow.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wear hoodies in the rain after their recent appearance at Shanghai Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The stylish duo, who share sons RZA and Riot, still seem very much in love after six years together. Rihanna's street style looks frequently reference A$AP's favorite brands, and she recently sat front-row at his first-ever runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Evidently, power couples who get dressed together, stay together.

