Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Epitomize Mom and Dad Matching in Identical Puma Sneakers
The "Umbrella" singer and rapper showed off their coordinating couple style amid a downpour in Shanghai, China.
Only Rihanna could look this good in the middle of thunderstorm. On Monday, Oct. 21, the "Umbrella" singer stepped out with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky despite an ongoing downpour in Shanghai, China. Their afternoon stroll directly follows their recent stint at Shanghai Fashion Week, where the pair matched in cherry red ensembles for a Moncler event on Friday night.
Now, it seems the couple decided to stay in town a little longer—if only to do a little more couples' matching in the bustling Chinese capital. The beauty and lingerie mogul dressed casually for the outing in a black velour tracksuit accessorized with a candy red patent leather Bottega Veneta Intrecciato camera bag and a silver watch.
A supportive girlfriend to her core, Rihanna's sneakers come from A$AP Rocky's PUMA Inhale collaboration. Sadly, her exact pair, which feature white and watermelon red stripes stretched across a beige upper, is sold-out almost everywhere. (You can still find pairs in several sizes on StockX, though.)
A$AP Rocky matched the mother of his children in an identical pair of Puma sneakers, worn with a brown Carhartt jacket and gray sweatpants covered in a tonal snake print. Both carried umbrellas as they walked through town with bodyguards in tow.
The stylish duo, who share sons RZA and Riot, still seem very much in love after six years together. Rihanna's street style looks frequently reference A$AP's favorite brands, and she recently sat front-row at his first-ever runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Evidently, power couples who get dressed together, stay together.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
