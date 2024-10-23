Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Nail Doja Cat's Birthday Party Dress Code in Matching Leather Jackets
Mom and Dad finally followed the same dress code.
Celebrities filed into Doja Cat's 29th birthday party on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Los Angeles hot spot The Nice Guy in their best Matrix-inspired leather jackets—even Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.
You may wonder why Hailey Bieber, styled by Dani Michelle in a Khaite leather trench coat and thigh-high Magda Butrym boots, and Justin Bieber, wearing a black leather bomber jacket and gray hoodie, in the same room on the same night is a big deal. Weren't they just following the birthday girl's lead? If you know your Bieber street style history, the answer is no.
Mr. and Mrs. Bieber's date night, one of their first in public since the arrival of baby Jack Blues Bieber, is the first moment in ages that they've arrived to the same event following the same dress code. This is a couple that loves fashion, but they show their appreciation in vastly different ways—often while standing right next to each other.
When she's not setting mouth-watering fall manicure trends on TikTok and deciding that diamonds are Pilates-appropriate, Hailey Bieber is usually the more polished of the two. Before, during, and after her pregnancy, the Rhode Barrier Butter inventor has shown her appreciation for sheer Jacquemus dresses and lacy catsuits (with an occasional Adidas It-sneaker thrown in for good measure).
Her husband, on the other hand, is often the definition of laid-back. When Hailey Bieber is in satin, Justin Bieber is in sweatpants. When Hailey Bieber wears a strawberry red mini dress and heels, Justin pulls on basketball shorts and Crocs. The juxtaposition tells this fashion editor they're each wearing exactly what they want to wear—even if they don't always coordinate.
Doja Cat's birthday party was the first time Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have gone for the exact same color palette, let alone closely matching leather jackets, in months. They even continued the black-on-black-on-black palette down to their accessories, with both Biebers wearing tiny sunglasses and the Mrs. carrying a top-handle leather bag. A couple doesn't have to dress together to stay together, but it's fun to see the two show-out in coordinating style nonetheless.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
