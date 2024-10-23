Celebrities filed into Doja Cat's 29th birthday party on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Los Angeles hot spot The Nice Guy in their best Matrix-inspired leather jackets—even Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

You may wonder why Hailey Bieber, styled by Dani Michelle in a Khaite leather trench coat and thigh-high Magda Butrym boots, and Justin Bieber, wearing a black leather bomber jacket and gray hoodie, in the same room on the same night is a big deal. Weren't they just following the birthday girl's lead? If you know your Bieber street style history, the answer is no.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber arrived at Doja Cat's Oct. 22 birthday party in surprisingly coordinated outfits. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Mr. and Mrs. Bieber's date night, one of their first in public since the arrival of baby Jack Blues Bieber, is the first moment in ages that they've arrived to the same event following the same dress code. This is a couple that loves fashion, but they show their appreciation in vastly different ways—often while standing right next to each other.

When she's not setting mouth-watering fall manicure trends on TikTok and deciding that diamonds are Pilates-appropriate, Hailey Bieber is usually the more polished of the two. Before, during, and after her pregnancy, the Rhode Barrier Butter inventor has shown her appreciation for sheer Jacquemus dresses and lacy catsuits (with an occasional Adidas It-sneaker thrown in for good measure).

Her husband, on the other hand, is often the definition of laid-back. When Hailey Bieber is in satin, Justin Bieber is in sweatpants. When Hailey Bieber wears a strawberry red mini dress and heels, Justin pulls on basketball shorts and Crocs. The juxtaposition tells this fashion editor they're each wearing exactly what they want to wear—even if they don't always coordinate.

Mr. and Mrs. Bieber usually dress to their own beat—like on a New York City outing where Hailey wore a lace catsuit and Justin wore sweats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Or, who can forget the memorable outing where Hailey wore a strawberry red party dress—and Justin wore a hoodie with a pink trucker hat? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat's birthday party was the first time Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have gone for the exact same color palette, let alone closely matching leather jackets, in months. They even continued the black-on-black-on-black palette down to their accessories, with both Biebers wearing tiny sunglasses and the Mrs. carrying a top-handle leather bag. A couple doesn't have to dress together to stay together, but it's fun to see the two show-out in coordinating style nonetheless.