Zendaya Supports Tom Holland—and the Parachute Pants Trend—With a Subtle Nod to His New Beer Brand

The 'Challengers' star is her boyfriend's number one fan.

Zendaya wearing a bero hat from tom holland&#039;s new company with a white tank top and parachute pants
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Zendaya may have skipped the Bero launch party earlier this week, but she still found a way to support her man with a subtle sartorial nod. On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Euphoria star pulled up to New York City's Greenwich Hotel in a hunter green and off-white baseball cap from Tom Holland's new non-alcoholic beer brand. (Holland has been sober for two years after initially doing a temporary detox for Dry January—a decision he discussed in depth on Jay Shetty's podcast last year.) We all know how obsessed Holland is with his longtime girlfriend, whom he's been dating since 2021 at least. Still, it's touching to see the feeling is mutual.

After a long day of errands, Zendaya walked back to her hotel in a sporty ensemble comprised of a white tank top, baggy white parachute pants, and white sneakers. The sneakers in question are mostly likely the white On Running pair she was spotted wearing earlier this month with a rare vintage T-shirt and brown trousers. She was also photographed sporting the shoe—which is inspired by tennis icon Roger Federer—with black Free People parachute pants and a cherry red Members Only windbreaker while out and about in September. Miss Z became a brand ambassador for the Swiss footwear brand in June, following her portrayal of tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan in Luca Guadagnino's steamy sports thriller Challengers.

A photo of Zendaya wearing a green baseball cap with a white tank top and matching parachute pants.

Zendaya sports a Bero baseball cap with a white tank top and matching parachute pants.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Roger Centre Court Tennis Sneaker
On Running The Roger Centre Court Tennis Sneaker

Away from the red carpet, where she's been wearing Cher-inspired naked dresses and custom Louis Vuitton, Z has been taking a much more relatable approach to styling. Her nails featured a naked manicure and she wore little no makeup. She did, however, accessorize the casual outfit with small huggie hoops and a gold pendant necklace.

A photo of Zendaya wearing On Running sneakers and a black tote bag.

Zendaya arrives at the Greenwich hotel wearing On Running sneakers and a black tote bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I haven't been able to track down the exact pair of track pants she's wearing yet, which is a shame because I love the way these still look like trousers from afar. That said, Superdown and Cider both offer very similar—and very reasonably priced—substitutions.

a white tank top from jcrew on a plain backdrop
J.Crew Fine Rib Racerback Tank Top

PantalÓn Ayla
Superdown Ayla Parachute Pant

Cider parachute pant
Cider Solid Drawstring Mid Waist Parachute Pants

I haven't taken the plunge on the parachute pants trend yet, but Zendaya brings a stylish ease to the look that may force my hand. Congratulations, Z—your work here is done.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

