Zendaya Debuts a Rich Chocolate Brown Lob for a Romantic Night Out With Tom Holland
She swapped out her summer blonde hair while supporting her boyfriend's new business venture.
Zendaya's hair is a rich text. She's experimented with so many colors and styles over the arc of her storied career: an ombré David Bowie mullet for the 2016 Grammy Awards, a halo of brushed-out curls for the 2017 Met Gala, long braids for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, slicked-back, wet-look updos for her Dune: Part 2 press tour in February, and a preppy, honey blonde blowout for her extended Challengers premiere era from March all the way through October. Now, it seems the chameleonic actor has switched things up yet again.
Following a launch event for boyfriend Tom Holland's non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, held at celebrity hotspot The Corner Bar, Zendaya was spotted returning to her hotel on Oct. 24 with a fresh dye job. The golden highlights she's been sporting for months are gone. Now, Miss Z has returned to a gorgeous chocolate brown lob for fall. Her brunette hair still has dimension, though, with soft caramel-colored highlights around her face.
Her lob was styled in side-swept Old Hollywood curls for the occasion, and her ensemble was no less glamorous. Both Zendaya and Holland dressed in matching burgundy, one of Bero's brand colors. Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya opted for a skintight wine-red leather dress with a belted waist from Louis Vuitton, accessorized with a gold pendant Bvlgari necklace and a naked manicure. Holland, however, was dressed a bit more casually, in a merlot short-sleeved knit, black pants, and sneakers.
Zendaya's lob is very reminiscent of the 1960s retro, wavy lob she wore to the 2024 Oscars. That look, which also featured a dramatic side part, was created by celebrity hairstylist Tai Simon.
It's worth noting that Zendaya has two new gigs coming up: filming Euphoria season 3, plus a romance movie starring Robert Pattinson called The Drama. It's unclear whether her new cut and color are tied to either of those projects, but the Oscar nominee has spoken before about her philosophy on hair experimentation.
“It’s allowed me to experiment, to play around. When I am able to experiment and have fun with hair, that allows me to have confidence because you’re not worried about what other people think,” she told The Cut in 2016. “When you do things for other people, that’s when you give up the control of your life. You allow other people’s words to affect you and determine how you feel about yourself, which just doesn’t make any sense. For me, experimenting and having fun have allowed me to be in a really free space where I do things for Zendaya.”
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
