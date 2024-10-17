Zendaya Swaps the Naked Nail Trend for a Nostalgic Fall Manicure Shade
Introducing punk-rock eggplant purple.
Zendaya, like many celebrities, spent the summer dabbling in the naked manicure trend: a look defined by short tips, impeccable cuticles, and soft flesh-toned colors. Memorably, the Challengers star wore milky pink bubble bath nails with a structured square shape to the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. And in September, Zendaya sported an opaque blush nude shade with an even shorter natural shape at Paris Fashion Fashion Week. Beloved by the likes of Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner, naked nails are clean, elegant, and versatile—qualities that make them particularly well-suited to busy press tours and back-to-back modeling gigs where celebrities might be wearing several different outfits in a single day. No wonder they were such a hit at fashion month.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, however, Miss Z stepped out in Los Angeles wearing her first fall manicure of the season: a dark eggplant purple that almost looked black from afar. Although I can't confirm the exact shade yet, it certainly looks like an OPI polish Kylie Jenner has been wearing since she was a teenager: Lincoln Park After Dark. If you're old enough to remember the golden age of Tumblr, you've probably owned at least bottle of the inky plum lacquer before. That said, Zoya and Manucurist both offer similar shades of blackened aubergine.
The rest of Zenday's ensemble played into the nostalgic vibe of her manicure. The outfit's crowning jewel, of course, was a rare vintage T-shirt featuring a print of artist Gilbert Young's painting, "He Ain't Heavy." The 28-year-old paired the covetable graphic tee with baggy brown pleated trousers, blue socks, and white On Running sneakers in keeping with her brand ambassadorship for the Swiss footwear company. She also accessorized with stud earrings, a gold chain necklace, and a gold cuff bracelet that accented her nails nicely.
Apart from her punk rock purple polish, however, the Euphoria star looked effortlessly undone with her honey-blonde hair pulled into a messy bun and her skin left largely makeup-free. That's the power of freshly painted nails—you'll still look polished, even if you skimp on the rest of your glam.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Queen Elizabeth's Rare Childhood Tantrum is Truly Epic
Every once in a while, Elizabeth let loose.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana's Nieces Match in Icy Blue Gowns
The Spencer trio has never looked better.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Zendaya Flexes Another Rare Vintage Find
The 'Challengers' star doesn't need a red carpet to show off her fashion expertise.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Says Middle Age Is Sexy
Women in their 40s and 50s ruled the runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Dishes On Her Favorite Fall Manicure Trends, from Maple Syrup Brown to Merlot Red
She's all-in on a brand new shade.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s New Rhode Barrier Butter Is So Decadent, You’ll Want to Smear It Everywhere
Introducing her yummiest skincare product yet: Barrier Butter.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
Meghan Markle Gives California Beach Waves an Unexpectedly Royal Red-Carpet Spin
The Duchess of Sussex rarely goes for relaxed waves.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Does Sabrina Carpenter Wear a Wig? Why Do You Care?
Her curls are part of her costume, but that doesn't make them inauthentic.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Did Hailey Bieber Just Tease Three New Rhode Launches in a Designer Diaper Bag Tour?
Her method? A tour of her Goyard tote.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
Selena Gomez Joins the Naked Manicure Trend's Fan Club With Honey Beige Tips
The newly minted billionaire took a page from Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's beauty diary.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya Matches Her Red Lipstick to Her Pocket Square at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show
Plus, she matched her red lipstick to her pocket square.
By Hanna Lustig Published