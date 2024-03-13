When a groundhog doesn't see his shadow, or Zoë Kravitz wears a turquoise swimsuit on the red carpet, that means an early spring is here.

The model-slash-actress hit the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on March 12 with a casual twist on her typical head-to-toe Saint Laurent. Dressed by her stylist Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz wore a shiny, electric blue Saint Laurent swimsuit with cut-outs on the sides. This pop of color is a noted departure from her classic neutral tones.

Kravitz glowed onstage in a turquoise top—that turned out to be a swimsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a "cover-up," Mukamal, who's been styling Kravitz since 2014, chose a draped Saint Laurent pencil skirt in shiny jersey. The look was a far cry from beach material, complete with Saint Laurent slingback pumps in patent leather and a range of shiny gold jewelry by Jessica McCormack.

As a long-time YSL muse and the face of Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium Le Parfum, Kravitz has exclusively worn the brand on red carpets in recent history.

Kravitz layered her strapless swimsuit under a draped pencil skirt, with tights and pointed-toe slingbacks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent Shiny Strapless Cut-Out Swimsuit $770 at FWRD

The High Fidelity actress gave remarks honoring her father, Lenny Kravitz, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz attended yesterday's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony to honor her father, Lenny Kravitz, who was officially given a star. She spoke about her rockstar dad to the audience, taking some time to comment on his fashion sense. "I've seen the way you show up, take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I've seen through your shirts," she said.

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt. And sure, you used to embarrass me when you'd pick me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it," she continued. "You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the knitted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works."