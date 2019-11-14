If you thought you couldn't be any more obsessed with Starbucks, get this: The coffee giant is opening its largest store in the world, at 35,000 square feet, in Chicago on November 15.

Starbucks' new store is its latest addition to its Reserve Roastery line of stores; its others are based in Seattle, Shanghai, Tokyo, and New York. The five-story building that houses its newest location is located in a former Crate Barrel that closed last year and is the first Starbucks Roastery to be 100 percent wind-powered. (Helping the Earth while getting a peppermint mocha? Sign me up.)

If you're looking to visit the new location, be ready to be blown away (insert Windy City joke here), because every floor is different. On the first floor, you'll have the classic set-up where you can get your favorite coffee drink and decide last-minute to splurge on some bacon & gruyere egg bites (look, you're only human).

If you're really looking to ball out, head up the curved escalator to Princi Bakery and Café and grab a freshly-made focaccia, a sandwich, or a hand-mixed liquid nitrogen gelato. On the way up, you'll get a 360-degree view of the 56-foot steel cask centerpiece that is busy transporting freshly roasted coffee beans around the store. Fun fact: Roastery's only serves special coffees that are roasted on-site, and this location is predicted to roast 200,000 pounds of beans per year.

Floor three has an experimental coffee bar where you'll be able to try rare blends and other fun treats they recommend pairing with them. Floor four is where you could say the real fun starts, thanks to the Arriviamo Cocktail Bar. You can also order a non-alcoholic coffee drink with aged beans from Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey barrels. (The Roastery brands their ice cubes with an "R," cute!) And if you're feeling something a little stronger, they'll also be serving drinks specials curated by local mixologists in the area. As for the fifth floor, it has a roof terrace—but it's closed until the spring

"This roastery is a representation of the relationship that Starbucks has had with the city of Chicago," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement. "Chicago has been a market where we innovate and try new things."

