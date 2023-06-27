Over the past few years, there has been a greater push for sustainable production—especially in the textile industry, which accounts for about 10 percent of global carbon emissions and 20 percent of water pollution. Responsible fashion means buying items that will last for long time, buying used, buying less, and, when buying new, selecting companies that produce their apparel through sustainable means. One of the most popular eco-friendly brands in the women's fashion sphere is Girlfriend Collective, which crafts its clothing with recycled materials such as fabric scraps, fishing nets, and water bottles. Plus, if you've worn your piece to the ground, you can send it back to the activewear brand to recycle instead of throwing it away—the brand will even gift you $15 in store credit to do so.
Founded in 2021, Girlfriend Collective is celebrating its birthday at the moment (hooray!), and its mode of celebration is even better than a party. Until July 5, you can enjoy 25 percent off everything on the brand's site, along with 50 percent off select coveted styles. This includes the comfortable athleisure that the brand gained notoriety for, as well as dresses, tops, sweatsuits, and outerwear. The site is packed with pieces that are bound to last through years of gym days, but my all-time favorites are below.
Girlfriend Collective Tropic Zip Front Dylan Tank Dress
$94 $47 | Girlfriend Collective
This dress, which is made from 79 percent recycled bottles, is designed for medium- and high-impact exercise (like tennis, of course), but it's also perfect for wearing out and about for a sporty, preppy look.
Girlfriend Collective Black Gazelle Short
$55 $42 | Girlfriend Collective
In the market for a new pair of workout shorts? Consider these sweat-wicking shorts, which are designed with long-distance runs in mind.
Girlfriend Collective Atlas Weekend Wrap Skort
$62 $31 | Girlfriend Collective
Growing up in the early 2000s, I positively lived in skorts, so you can imagine how thrilled I am that they're back in style. This one is made from a compression fabric designed for sport, but its on-trend warp design also makes it perfect for day-to-day wear.
Girlfriend Collective Plum Compressive Drawstring Legging
$82 $62 | Girlfriend Collective
These high-ride leggings are made from comfortable, workout-friendly compression fabric with a seamless finish. Complete with an adjustable drawstring, they're also excellent for lounging around the house.
Girlfriend Collective Quartz Recycled Fleece Hoodie
$138 $69 | Girlfriend Collective
This hoodie is more than just soft and warm—it's also made from 100 percent recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles.
Girlfriend Collective Black Recycled Visor
$28 $14 | Girlfriend Collective
Visors are among my favorite summer hats—they both protect my face from the sun and don't mess up my hair. And this particular option features UPF 50+, offering an extra bit of protection on those scorching days.
Girlfriend Collective Black Scrap Scrunchie
$6 $5 | Girlfriend Collective
In order to minimize waste, Girlfriend Collective uses its scraps from production to make smaller items like this soft scrunchie. Made from the same fabric as the brand's sweat-wicking apparel, it's bound to silp in and out of your hair with ease.
Girlfriend Collective Copper Classic Thong
$18 $9 | Girlfriend Collective
Everybody needs a good seamless thong. The style is perfect for daily wear under dresses and tight jeans, but it's also perfect for donning beneath form-fitting yoga pants when working out. This neutral option is made from 80 percent plastic bottles and 20 percent spandex, and is moisture wicking to ensure you stay comfortable no matter what you're doing.
Girlfriend Collective Black Colette Halter Bra
$52 $39 | Girlfriend Collective
This halter bra is stylish, versatile, and made for movement. It's made from soft, moisture-wicking fabric, and provides medium compression so you can transition from workout to workday with ease.
Girlfriend Collective Glow Mindfulness Crew Sock
$14 $11 Girlfriend Collective
Whether you're just getting into mindfulness or you're a full blown aficionado these socks serve as an easy, wearable reminder to remain in the moment.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
-
These Books Are Scary Popular on TikTok—and Totally Worth It
BookTok is obsessed, and so are we.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Our July Book Club Pick 'The Spare Room' Is the Juicy, Sexy Thriller of the Summer
Read an excerpt from Andrea Bartz's new thriller, here, then dive in with us throughout the month.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Did You Catch All of the Celebrity Guest Stars in Season 2 of 'The Bear'?
Sarah Paulson! Jamie Lee Curtis! Olivia Colman! We could go on!
By Quinci LeGardye