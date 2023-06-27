Over the past few years, there has been a greater push for sustainable production—especially in the textile industry, which accounts for about 10 percent of global carbon emissions and 20 percent of water pollution. Responsible fashion means buying items that will last for long time, buying used, buying less, and, when buying new, selecting companies that produce their apparel through sustainable means. One of the most popular eco-friendly brands in the women's fashion sphere is Girlfriend Collective, which crafts its clothing with recycled materials such as fabric scraps, fishing nets, and water bottles. Plus, if you've worn your piece to the ground, you can send it back to the activewear brand to recycle instead of throwing it away—the brand will even gift you $15 in store credit to do so.

Founded in 2021, Girlfriend Collective is celebrating its birthday at the moment (hooray!), and its mode of celebration is even better than a party. Until July 5, you can enjoy 25 percent off everything on the brand's site, along with 50 percent off select coveted styles. This includes the comfortable athleisure that the brand gained notoriety for, as well as dresses, tops, sweatsuits, and outerwear. The site is packed with pieces that are bound to last through years of gym days, but my all-time favorites are below.

Girlfriend Collective Tropic Zip Front Dylan Tank Dress $94 $47 | Girlfriend Collective This dress, which is made from 79 percent recycled bottles, is designed for medium- and high-impact exercise (like tennis, of course), but it's also perfect for wearing out and about for a sporty, preppy look.

Girlfriend Collective Black Gazelle Short $55 $42 | Girlfriend Collective In the market for a new pair of workout shorts? Consider these sweat-wicking shorts, which are designed with long-distance runs in mind.

Girlfriend Collective Atlas Weekend Wrap Skort $62 $31 | Girlfriend Collective Growing up in the early 2000s, I positively lived in skorts, so you can imagine how thrilled I am that they're back in style. This one is made from a compression fabric designed for sport, but its on-trend warp design also makes it perfect for day-to-day wear.

Girlfriend Collective Plum Compressive Drawstring Legging $82 $62 | Girlfriend Collective These high-ride leggings are made from comfortable, workout-friendly compression fabric with a seamless finish. Complete with an adjustable drawstring, they're also excellent for lounging around the house.

Girlfriend Collective Quartz Recycled Fleece Hoodie $138 $69 | Girlfriend Collective This hoodie is more than just soft and warm—it's also made from 100 percent recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles.

Girlfriend Collective Black Recycled Visor $28 $14 | Girlfriend Collective Visors are among my favorite summer hats—they both protect my face from the sun and don't mess up my hair. And this particular option features UPF 50+, offering an extra bit of protection on those scorching days.

Girlfriend Collective Black Scrap Scrunchie $6 $5 | Girlfriend Collective In order to minimize waste, Girlfriend Collective uses its scraps from production to make smaller items like this soft scrunchie. Made from the same fabric as the brand's sweat-wicking apparel, it's bound to silp in and out of your hair with ease.

Girlfriend Collective Copper Classic Thong $18 $9 | Girlfriend Collective Everybody needs a good seamless thong. The style is perfect for daily wear under dresses and tight jeans, but it's also perfect for donning beneath form-fitting yoga pants when working out. This neutral option is made from 80 percent plastic bottles and 20 percent spandex, and is moisture wicking to ensure you stay comfortable no matter what you're doing.

Girlfriend Collective Black Colette Halter Bra $52 $39 | Girlfriend Collective This halter bra is stylish, versatile, and made for movement. It's made from soft, moisture-wicking fabric, and provides medium compression so you can transition from workout to workday with ease.