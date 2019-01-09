image
Today's Top Stories
1
How Schools Fail Female Refugees
image
2
It's Kate's Birthday! Here's What She's Doing
image
3
The Perfect California Wine Country Weekend
image
4
The Cringiest Moments from 'The Bachelor,' Ranked
image
5
What We Know About The 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

Dozens of Praying Mantis Babies Crawled Out of a Woman's Christmas Tree

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images

Truly, I thought the worst thing that could happen to Christmas's brand was that time Melania Trump wore blood-red gloves to decorate her tree. I was wrong. In Springfield, Virginia, a discarded Christmas tree birthed more than a hundred praying mantises, who quietly hatched from an egg underneath the tree's branches and crawled out of Molly Kreuze's tree in the early days in the new year. And where are they now, you ask? "Crawling on the walls, crawling on the ceilings," Molly explained helpfully to local station WJLA.

Here's what else I learned from this story: Praying mantises are born in droves from giant "egg cases," one of which unfortunately found itself at the bottom of Kreuze's tree. Also, the plural of praying mantis can be "praying mantes," or "praying mantises" or "praying mantids" if you're feeling wild. Also, maybe I'll get a plastic Christmas tree next year.

Anyway, here's a photo of said "egg case" at the base of Kreuze's Christmas tree:

image
WJLA

Now, Kreuze has a kinder heart than I do, and has not hysterically mass-murdered the mantises. (She's actually a veterinarian.) The mantises have made themselves quite at home, in fact. Here's a video.

Kreuze has been scooping the hordes of mantises into a giant box with the hope of giving them to someone who actually wants to live with praying mantises. "In my Googling, I discovered people really like praying mantises," she told WJLA optimistically. "I hope to find them a home."

Here's a photo of that, if you wondered:

Oh no. Ohh no. Nonono.

Anyway, if you haven't tossed your Christmas tree yet, have fun doing that!! It's probably fine, I'm sure!!

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Please Allow Me Time to Process Beto's New Beard
Elegant lady walking alone in the street
Would You Buy These 'Human-Skin' Heels?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Home
image Black Christmas Trees Are the Latest Holiday Trend
image The Life-Changing Magic of Marie Kondo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
13 Badass Ruth Bader Ginsburg–Inspired Gifts
image 18 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas From Amazon
image These Organizing Apps Will Boost Your Productivity
Christmas at Windsor Castle Inside Windsor Castle at Christmas
image Shop Target's Amazing Black Friday Deals Now
image Your Dog Deserves These Adorable Gifts
image Shop Jonathan Adler's New Collection on Amazon
image Diptyque Launches Limited Edition "City" Candles