Yankee Candle Has So Many Scents on Sale Right Now

Just in time for my three-month hibernation.

As the temperature drops and never venturing outside becomes ever more enticing, you'll need a set of dreamy, fragrant candles to make your space feel cozy. While there are plenty of brands to choose from, Yankee Candle is a classic. After all, where else can you buy a ridiculously specific scent like Christmas morning?

Amazon is currently offering small discounts on several Yankee Candle scents. Yes, affordability is a mainstay of the brand, but this extra discount gives you all the more reason to fill your cart with some of your favorite candles. And with plenty of scents on sale, you're bound to find one that's perfect for your space.

Autumn Wreath Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle
Yankee Candle Amazon
$27.99
$20.99

Sage & Citrus Large Jar Candle
Yankee Candle Amazon
$27.99
$20.99

Bahama Breeze Large Jar Candle
Yankee Candle Amazon
$27.99
$19.87

Fresh Cut Roses Large Jar Candle
Yankee Candle Amazon
$27.99
$20.99

If you want to welcome fall with open arms, opt for a seasonal scent like Red Apple Wreath or Autumn Wreath. In the market for an option that'll smell great year-round? Try Lemon Lavender or Fresh Cut Roses. And if you're already missing summer, don't worry: Yankee Candle's Bahama Breeze is here to save the day. All that's left to do is pick out a scent (or three) that's best for your home.

