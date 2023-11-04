16 Top-Tier Items to Gift With This Holiday Season

Get a head start this year.

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Yracema Rivas)
Call me ambitious, but this holiday season, I’m attempting to resist my procrastinating tendencies. I want to be able to enjoy my favorite time of the year without feeling the stress of securing last-minute presents for all my family and friends. That’s why QVCs Nonstop Holiday Party couldn’t have come at a better time. From November 4 to 5, QVC will be hosting an immersive live shopping experience that showcases the best products to gift your loved ones with this season. The event will not only highlight the QVC team’s helpful expertise for a consecutive 49 hours but also feature amazing sales and promotions that you definitely don’t want to miss. (Note: The below sale prices officially go live today, so be sure to come back and shop.) From cozy throw blankets to buzzy beauty products to a brand-new Apple Watch, here are 16 top-tier items that I can’t wait to shop from the event.

Fuji Mini 12 Holiday Camera Bundle

Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker

Berkshire 60x70 Shiny Velvetsoft Throw in Gift Box

Temp-tations Set of 4 Seal the Meal Soup Mugs

Givenchy Le Rouge Mini Couture Lipstick

Spa-Rific Ergonomic Nail & Toenail Clipper Set

Studio Park x Alberti Popaj Women's Festive Plaid Cardigan

MUK LUKS X Jen Coffey Holly Jolly Pajama Set

Berkshire Polar Sheets with Plaid Pillowcases

Bellbird Alarm Set of 2 Bellbird Personal Safety Alarms

Oneida 65-Pc 18/0 Stainless Steel Service 12 Flatware Set

BeautyBio Merry & Bright Eyes

tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Gloss 5pc Celeb Party Pack

America & Beyond Beaded Initial Pouch Wristlet

Sharper Image SpaStudio Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Fans

Arctic Expedition Curved Hem Down Parka with Detachable Hood

Associate Fashion Editor

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

