16 Top-Tier Items to Gift With This Holiday Season

Call me ambitious, but this holiday season, I’m attempting to resist my procrastinating tendencies. I want to be able to enjoy my favorite time of the year without feeling the stress of securing last-minute presents for all my family and friends. That’s why QVC’s Nonstop Holiday Party couldn’t have come at a better time. From November 4 to 5, QVC will be hosting an immersive live shopping experience that showcases the best products to gift your loved ones with this season. The event will not only highlight the QVC team’s helpful expertise for a consecutive 49 hours but also feature amazing sales and promotions that you definitely don’t want to miss. (Note: The below sale prices officially go live today, so be sure to come back and shop.) From cozy throw blankets to buzzy beauty products to a brand-new Apple Watch, here are 16 top-tier items that I can’t wait to shop from the event.
This content is sponsored by QVC.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
