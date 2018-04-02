Seth Rogen Knew About Stormy Daniels' Alleged Affair With Donald Trump a Decade Ago

Seth Rogen just gave the world an amazing gift: The Pineapple Express star has confirmed that he first heard about Stormy Daniels' alleged affair with Donald Trump over 10 years ago, when the adult film star appeared in two of his movies.

Appearing on today's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rogen revealed, "I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time, and I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around ten years ago."

Daniels appeared in 2007's Knocked Up, 2005's The 40 Year Old Virgin, and 2008's Pineapple Express, alongside Rogen. Daniels claims that her affair with Trump began in 2006, so the timeline checks out.

As for whether or not he was shocked to hear that Daniels was allegedly sleeping with Trump, Rogen revealed to DeGeneres, "At the time when you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could've said."

Stormy Daniels attending the premiere of ’Knocked Up’. Getty Images

Rogen continued:

"She had mentioned it actually... And at the time, it wasn't that surprising. And then, as his campaign rolled out, it became clear that no-one cared about anything he did, and so it didn't really occur to be even that it would come out, or that anyone would care about it. But then when I saw it, I was like, 'Oh yeah!' Stormy told us all about that."

So, there you have it. Daniels confirmed her alleged affair with Trump to the cast of the movies she was working on at the time. Her allegations are far from new.