Whenever I'm in a personal style rut, I turn to fashion girls in two cities for fresh inspiration: Paris and New York City. Parisians have a certain anti-trend style that resonates with my own minimalist wardrobe, whereas New Yorkers bring a cool-girl edge to even the simplest outfits. So, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that Sézane's latest collection is my fashion dream come true—it's the best of both worlds.

The new drop, appropriately titled "Sézane in New York," celebrates the city's style without skipping that French fashion je ne sais quoi. Sweaters are Sézane's signature, so you can expect to see plenty of knitwear in refreshed silhouettes and trending winter colors. Then, there are a ton of buttery suede jackets and trendy coats I want to wrap myself in for the rest of the season. If you're stocking up on accessories right now, don't fret. The selection includes everything from luxurious leather bags—a must if you're always on the go—and warm yet chic triangle scarves.

Full of pieces you can wear for a lifetime, this is a collection you don't want to miss. If you can't get on a plane to New York or Paris this winter, the finds below are a worthy consolation.