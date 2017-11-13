Carrie Underwood has broken her wrist and suffered a slew of other minor injuries after falling at home. The country singer fell on November 10 while outside her house, and was taken to the hospital as a result. Her husband Mike Fisher was able to fly home overnight to Nashville in time to be with her before her release.

"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," her rep said. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

The star's recovery will "take some time," but she took a moment to let fans know she's doing okay: