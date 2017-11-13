Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'SNL' Songs
2
Inside the Minds of Murderous Young Women
3
The New Pirelli Calendar Is an Ode to Black Beauty
4
Meghan Markle's Guide to London
5
The 50 Most Expensive Celebrity Homes

Carrie Underwood Breaks Wrist and Sustains Other Injuries After a Bad Fall at Home

Her husband hopped on an overnight flight to be with her.

Getty
Nov 13, 2017

Carrie Underwood has broken her wrist and suffered a slew of other minor injuries after falling at home. The country singer fell on November 10 while outside her house, and was taken to the hospital as a result. Her husband Mike Fisher was able to fly home overnight to Nashville in time to be with her before her release.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," her rep said. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

The star's recovery will "take some time," but she took a moment to let fans know she's doing okay:

Related Stories
Carrie Underwood Wore 11 Dresses at the CMAs
Carrie Underwood Broke Down During CMA Tribute
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Reese Witherspoon, Sam Smith Shade Taylor Swift
The Queen The Queen Cries on Remembrance Day
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Your First Look at Khloe Kardashian's Baby Bump?
Gigi Celebrates Two Years with Zayn with a Kiss
Kim Kardashian Defends Blackface Allegations
Jennifer Lawrence Delights in Red-Carpet Photobomb
Best Looks from the 2017 MTV EMAs
Justin and Selena Plan to Keep Things Low Key
Tiffany Haddish's Best 'SNL' Sketches
The Best Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'SNL' Songs