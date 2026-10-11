The key piece in Lipa's sleek autumnal outfit is her Phoebe Philo Big Trench in Sage Cotton, which retailed for $3,900 but has sadly sold out. The long trench coat is the ideal fall coat choice, and even ties into a notable editor-approved anti-trend.
As Marie Claire's fashion editor, Lauren K. Tappan, recently noted, "There's something comforting about having a reliable closet filled with clothes I can wear for years, take good care of, and hopefully pass on to the next generation."
Tappan continued, "That's the idea behind my new Marie Claire column, The Anti-Trend Edit, where I'll highlight the wardrobe staples I love, wear, and find myself recommending again and again. With fall in full swing, my first installment is dedicated to the iconic trench coat."
Basically, Lipa's long trench coat will outlive any Fall 2026 trends and remain a closet staple for years to come.
Just like It girls everywhere, Lipa flaunted the antiquated "no white after Labor Day" rule by wearing a pair of white pants with a white T-shirt.
Miu Miu
Leather Belt
For accessories, she opted for a pair of black leather Chrome Hearts Sugar Jones Boots and a Miu Miu Leather Belt.
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And when it comes to Lipa's long trench coat, it's undoubtedly a classic piece that won't go out of style anytime soon.
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