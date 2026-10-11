Dua Lipa Styles an Editor-Approved Anti-Trend Trench Coat With an All-White Ensemble After Labor Day

It's the ideal autumnal outfit.

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Dua Lipa wears white pants with an anti trend trench coat and black boots while walking with husband Callum Turner
(Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)
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2026 has been an extremely busy year for Dua Lipa. The superstar tied the knot with actor Callum Turner back in June, and the couple now appears to be settling into wedded bliss. This weekend, Lipa and Turner were spotted taking a stroll with their dog in New York City, and the pop star's outfit did not disappoint.

The key piece in Lipa's sleek autumnal outfit is her Phoebe Philo Big Trench in Sage Cotton, which retailed for $3,900 but has sadly sold out. The long trench coat is the ideal fall coat choice, and even ties into a notable editor-approved anti-trend.

As Marie Claire's fashion editor, Lauren K. Tappan, recently noted, "There's something comforting about having a reliable closet filled with clothes I can wear for years, take good care of, and hopefully pass on to the next generation."

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Tappan continued, "That's the idea behind my new Marie Claire column, The Anti-Trend Edit, where I'll highlight the wardrobe staples I love, wear, and find myself recommending again and again. With fall in full swing, my first installment is dedicated to the iconic trench coat."

Basically, Lipa's long trench coat will outlive any Fall 2026 trends and remain a closet staple for years to come.

Dua Lipa wears white pants with an anti trend trench coat and black boots while walking with husband Callum Turner

Dua Lipa wearing her Phoebe Philo Big Trench.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

Just like It girls everywhere, Lipa flaunted the antiquated "no white after Labor Day" rule by wearing a pair of white pants with a white T-shirt.

Dua Lipa wears white pants with an anti trend trench coat and black boots while walking with husband Callum Turner

Dua Lipa wearing Chrome Hearts boots and a Miu Miu belt.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

For accessories, she opted for a pair of black leather Chrome Hearts Sugar Jones Boots and a Miu Miu Leather Belt.

And when it comes to Lipa's long trench coat, it's undoubtedly a classic piece that won't go out of style anytime soon.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.